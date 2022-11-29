ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Government Cared about this Poison in 1986, Residents Demand They Care and Act Now!

In 1986 – one year after the state of Ohio sanctioned oil & gas waste “brine” spreading on roads – it was discovered that brine contains high levels of benzene. State protection agencies were alarmed and lobbied for a ban of brine spreading, but the practice continued. In 2017, tests by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) confirmed that brine also contains high levels of radioactive radium, but still no ban. After 36 years of spreading toxic and radioactive oil well brine on Ohio roads with the silent acquiescence of state officials, the people are clamoring to end this poisonous practice.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Measles case confirmed at Ohio school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards

The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards. The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a […]
COLUMBIA STATION, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio swatting bill passes Senate, heads to the House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Swatting is now one step closer to becoming a felony in Ohio. The Republican-sponsored House Bill 462 now moves on to the Senate after it passed 63-13 Wednesday. The bill would make swatting a felony and garnered bipartisan support on the house floor. “I think it’s a matter of public safety,” […]
OHIO STATE

