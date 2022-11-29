Read full article on original website
Related
WOUB
DeWine’s plans for improving mental health services in Ohio includes paid internships
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Gov. Mike DeWine, who just won his bid for re-election to the office, said he’s going to focus on improving the physical and mental well-being of Ohioans in his second term in office. At an Ohio Chamber of Commerce event focusing on...
Third-grade retention removed under proposed Ohio education bill
A new bill supported by education groups across the state would mark the end of the third-grade reading retention requirements.
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
columbusfreepress.com
Government Cared about this Poison in 1986, Residents Demand They Care and Act Now!
In 1986 – one year after the state of Ohio sanctioned oil & gas waste “brine” spreading on roads – it was discovered that brine contains high levels of benzene. State protection agencies were alarmed and lobbied for a ban of brine spreading, but the practice continued. In 2017, tests by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) confirmed that brine also contains high levels of radioactive radium, but still no ban. After 36 years of spreading toxic and radioactive oil well brine on Ohio roads with the silent acquiescence of state officials, the people are clamoring to end this poisonous practice.
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week’s case count. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. The sudden surge approaching Christmas also doesn't necessarily hint at a return […]
Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WOUB
Large coalition urges Ohio lawmakers to reject a plan that makes it harder to amend the constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — More than 100 faith, union, community, conservative, and progressive organizations are opposing a resolution that would make it harder for citizens to pass constitutional amendments in Ohio. The groups have sent a joint letter to House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Senate President...
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards
The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards. The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a […]
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Doctors urge vaccination as Ohio flu cases rise
Doctors are keeping a close eye on what is going on with the flu this year as cases and hospitalizations are hitting earlier and more often than in past years.
Ohio lawmakers postpone bill that limits health care for LGBTQ+ youth
Ohio Republicans Tuesday stopped their own bill from moving forward for this General Assembly, one that would severely limit healthcare for LGBTQ+ youth.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Ohio swatting bill passes Senate, heads to the House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Swatting is now one step closer to becoming a felony in Ohio. The Republican-sponsored House Bill 462 now moves on to the Senate after it passed 63-13 Wednesday. The bill would make swatting a felony and garnered bipartisan support on the house floor. “I think it’s a matter of public safety,” […]
More than 140 groups oppose effort to limit citizen changes to Ohio Constitution
Representatives of some of those groups gathered at the Statehouse to voice their opposition to House Joint Resolution 6.
Gov. Mike DeWine supports bill to strip state school board of control over Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he supports an Ohio Senate bill that would overhaul the Ohio Department of Education, gut powers from the Ohio State Board of Education and give his office more oversight of education. “I think virtually every governor for 40 or 50 years...
Comments / 1