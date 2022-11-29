MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
7-0-7, FB: 8
(seven, zero, seven; FB: eight)
Cash 3 Midday
0-0-9, FB: 6
(zero, zero, nine; FB: six)
Cash 4 Evening
5-1-0-5, FB: 8
(five, one, zero, five; FB: eight)
Cash 4 Midday
9-4-9-8, FB: 6
(nine, four, nine, eight; FB: six)
Match 5
08-10-13-22-29
(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
Mega Millions
20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $333,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
Comments / 0