Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? See for yourself on Saturday.
Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? See for yourself on Saturday. appeared first on The Record.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
fox32chicago.com
Big news for Chicago after president of France visits U.S.
CHICAGO - French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States brought news of a big deal for Chicago. The University of Chicago will work with the top science organization in France to create a research center in Hyde Park. "The idea is that it asks the big...
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
This Is Illinois' Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
midwestliving.com
7 Rooftop Experiences to Enjoy This Winter
When it comes to winter rooftop experiences, Midwesterners are spoiled for choice. Here's our guide to some of the region's best new and spruced-up attractions—from curling and skating with skyline views to four-course meals in luxe cabins. Many of these experiences take place at hotels but are open to the general public. See what makes these seven spots deserving of your must-visit list.
The Latest Chicago Hotel Blends the Old with the New
Perched 21 stories up in the air, high enough to see the top of the glass atrium of the iconic Rookery, is one of Chicago’s newest hotels. It’s a hotel in the heart of Chicago’s financial district and fittingly, everything about The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection, is very Chicago. It’s one of the city’s newest hotels and the latest selection for our hotel column, Room Key.The hotel can be found inside a Beaux-Arts edifice crouched in the shadow of the somewhat menacing Board of Trade tower that looms over La Salle Street. Inside the entrance floor and up to the...
One Illinois Man Wants to Take You On An Underground Tour of Chicago’s Finest Rats
Chicago, Illinois is full of beautiful architecture, history, interesting people, and places, and one Chicagoan wants to give you a tour of all of it...including the city's underground rats. Unique Walking Tours of Chicago. See this fella?. His name is Mike, and his business, Tours With Mike, offers some of...
11 Exciting Things To Eat & Do In December
It’s that magical time of year when the chill in the air feels invigorating, the snow is charming and freshly driven, and winter has yet to wrap its icy grip around our throats and not let go until April. So, it’s time to take advantage. Whether you want to drink mulled wine under twinkle lights, watch holiday movies, or throw an ax and go ice skating (please not at the same time), here are 11 bars, pop-ups, and special events where this will be possible.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Christmas Ship to arrive at Navy Pier this Saturday
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas Ship will arrive at Navy Pier Saturday and will be carrying 1,200 firs. In the early part of the century, many ships brought Christmas trees from forests along Lake Michigan to Chicago. The original Christmas Ship was the "Rouse Simmons," which was known to bring trees...
luxury-houses.net
Providing a Lifestyle of World-Class Refinement,, This Bespoke Lincolnshire Private Estate Asks for $2,999,999
The Estate in Lincolnshire offers a grand scale foyer, ebony oak floors, an open floor plan, soaring ceiling heights, custom luxury finishes throughout now available for sale. This home located at 23477 N Elm Rd, Lincolnshire, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Alexandra Shaban – Jameson Sotheby’s Int’l Realty – (Phone: 312-554-9496) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lincolnshire.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Chicago: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Good news—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. So, sit back, relax, and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near Chicago.
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule
A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's best holiday cookie contest winner may be a surprise
CHICAGO - The annual Chicago Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest has been tradition for 36 years. Every year bakers from the Chicago area and Indiana vie for the title of best cookie. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez went behind the scenes with the Tribune food editor to see how the process plays...
