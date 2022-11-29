Read full article on original website
WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?
MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
Find unique, artistic gifts for everyone on your list at 17 local holiday markets
“Support local” is probably a phrase you hear a lot this time of year. Purchasing holiday gifts from local artisans and makers is a great way to give back to the community. It keeps money circulating locally (which will inevitably benefit you!) and maintains the vibrancy of the local arts scene. Plus, what’s more festive than feeling like you’re shopping directly from Santa’s North Pole workshop? Mark your calendar for these opportunities to support local artists, community causes and craftspeople at holiday markets popping up around town.
5 tips to make the most of your Van Gogh experience
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition has made its big debut in the Madison area, and if you didn’t know that, you’ve likely been living under a craggy rock like the ones in the famed painter’s 1888 work, “The Rocks.”. Marketing for the multi-city exhibit that opened...
Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts
MADISON/MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts, known as Peg by her friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Margaret was born on August 3, 1930, to George and Margaret Palzkill. They lived on a farm outside of Ridgeway, WI, until her parents moved to a farm outside of Mineral Point, WI, where she graduated from high school.
WATCH: Before the world met Chris Farley
MADISON, Wis. — Freelance writer Kurt Stream joins Live at Four to discuss his article about Chris Farley from the December issue of Madison Magazine. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Welcome in winter with these 31 events in December
Ring in the start of the holiday season at The Tinsmith with light appetizers, live music and cocktails. The Salvation Army of Dane County will be there accepting donations from the community. Dec. 1, 5-8 p.m., The Tinsmith, event information here. Brew Lights at Henry Vilas Zoo. Brew Lights at...
WATCH: Verona tree lighting ceremony
VERONA, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte and Santa Claus help ring in the holiday season in Verona at the community’s annual tree lighting ceremony. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
Carl Frederick Arneson
Carl Frederick Arneson, age 93, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born Nov. 18, 1929, the sixth child of Anton S. and Agnes (Grimstad) Arneson, Sr. of Barneveld. He was married in 1952 in Primrose Lutheran Church to Lois M. Melland who predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by their daughters, Susan Arneson and husband Allen Weaks of Lathrup Village, MI, and Karen Arneson and husband Charles Pfalzer of Walnut Creek, CA.
City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
Elliott M. Grace
SUN PRAIRIE – Elliott M. Grace, age 10, of Sun Prairie, passed away at home, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. He was born on March 2, 2012, in Madison, the son of Jason Grace and Kate Schilling. Elliott really enjoyed attending Horizon Elementary School and interacting with his classmates...
Shopping local with Velvet and Tulle Boutique
Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is Velvet and Tulle Boutique. Kari Reents and Elin Deremer are talking to us about the importance of shopping local, holiday gift giving, and their upcoming specials. Velvet and Tulle is a great place to grab women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, and gifts. They’re even offering 15% off for anyone who mentions Good Day Stateline at checkout. They’re located at 217 W Milwaukee St in Janesville Wisconsin.
Richard Scott “Rich” Buck
Richard S. “Rich” Buck, age 62, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his fiancé, Pamela Baker-Boss; his best friend of 18 years, Adela Ramirez; his stepmother, Nancy Buck; Pamela’s daughter, Andrea Dalton and Fr. Pat from St. Mary’s hospital. Rich was born on September 11, 1960, in Belle Fourche, SD to Robert and Sandra (Gossard) Buck. He grew up in Dodgeville where in high school, he was an All-Conference Football Player and an avid Basketball Player. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 until 1981. In his spare time, he enjoyed drawing, coin collecting, comic books and metal detecting. He worked in the Hotel Industry for many years. Rich and Pam had sold their home in Eau Claire and planned on spending their silver years in their hometown by their families.
Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages for grocery stores
MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol Centre Market in downtown Madison. “What we are experiencing are prices...
Wayne Philip Segner
FITCHBURG – Wayne Philip Segner, age 89, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, after a brief stay at SSM Health Home Hospice in Monroe, Wis. He was born on Jan. 14, 1933, near Woodford, Wis., the son of John and Maggie (Hale) Segner. He and his brother, Elton, were raised on their parents’ dairy farm.
Philip A. Greene
Johnson Creek – Philip A. Greene, age 58, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home in Johnson Creek. He was born in Boscobel, WI, on March 9, 1964, the son of Arnold and Joan Greene. Philip loved to spend time on the family farm in Boscobel, where he would help with the animals. He was an animal lover his entire life and he was known to always have an orange tabby cat. Philip was also an avid outdoorsman. He liked to fish and hunt for morel mushrooms which he would use while cooking. He loved to cook and to share his food with others. Philip would make his own recipes and he had the best chili which he entered into many competitions and often won. Philip was a very generous and charitable guy with both his time and money. He often gave to Toys for Tots or other local charities. He enjoyed gambling, especially playing the slots. He was a very lucky gambler and always came home a winner.
Greywolf Brokers $4M Sale of Pheasant Branch Senior Apartments in Middleton, Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Greywolf Brokerage, a division of Greywolf Partners Inc., has brokered the $4 million sale of Pheasant Branch Senior Apartments in Middleton, a suburb of Madison. The 45,166-square-foot building contains 47 units. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale and sold slightly above the...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
A hunting emu? Unlikely companion helps hunter bag a buck
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waunakee police sergeant has quite the Buck Tale to tell from hunting last week in Gillett. “There is a high fence deer farm behind me and I looked over there and I saw something walking with two legs and I’m like what in the world is that?” said Asher Torbeck, an Appleton native.
