Another Weather Watch Has Been Issued For Western New York
Today would be a good day to make sure your Christmas decorations are nice and secure. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a High Wind warning for parts of Western New York. So what does that mean? Well, those winds could cause plenty of damage around Western New...
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow hits CNY, high winds leave some without power
Altmar, N.Y — Lake effect snow has once again hit New York, but north of Syracuse. While there was no snow in Syracuse, the snow gradually increased in higher elevations in places like Oswell and Altmar, New York. The lake effect snow has left multiple inches of snow in...
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts wind down into evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State
The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
WKTV
A StormTracker 2 Alert Day is in effect tonight
Morning: Cloudy with rain developing. Windy. Low 40s. Afternoon: Cloudy with widespread rain. Windy. High 52. Tonight: Rain switching over to lake effect snow. Temperatures drop rapidly into the upper 20s. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow, heaviest north. Windy. High 36. Low 25. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for this...
cnycentral.com
Strong wind gusts Wednesday & heavy lake effect snow for some into Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a very quiet weather day on Tuesday in central New York, we'll be seeing some very active weather beginning overnight, into Wednesday and right through Thursday. The setup in the atmosphere is high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west. The change in atmospheric...
localsyr.com
Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
