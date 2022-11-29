ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
informnny.com

High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Syracuse.com

How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations

Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake effect snow hits CNY, high winds leave some without power

Altmar, N.Y — Lake effect snow has once again hit New York, but north of Syracuse. While there was no snow in Syracuse, the snow gradually increased in higher elevations in places like Oswell and Altmar, New York. The lake effect snow has left multiple inches of snow in...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts wind down into evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?

The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
96.1 The Breeze

Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

A StormTracker 2 Alert Day is in effect tonight

Morning: Cloudy with rain developing. Windy. Low 40s. Afternoon: Cloudy with widespread rain. Windy. High 52. Tonight: Rain switching over to lake effect snow. Temperatures drop rapidly into the upper 20s. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow, heaviest north. Windy. High 36. Low 25. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for this...
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Driving On The NYS Thruway Is About To Get Even More Expensive

For frequent drivers on the New York State Thruway, some potentially bad news could be coming your way,. This holiday season, with so many of us hitting the road to visit relatives and friends, New Yorkers can plan on shelling out big bucks on gas and other travel expenses. Thankfully, we can all be relieved that gas prices aren’t as high as they once were, but we know we’ll still have to pay for our tolls if we’re traveling along the New York State Thruway.
localsyr.com

Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
SYRACUSE, NY
