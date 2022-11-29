Read full article on original website
WTHI
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia but is “responding well,” his office said Friday. The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.
WTHI
Illinois AG reaches settlement with online used car dealer
WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has reached a settlement with CarMax about safety recalls. CarMax is an online used car dealer. The settlement will require the company to inform customers about unrepaired recalls regarding the vehicle's safety. Raoul was one of 35 attorneys general involved...
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Abbeygail
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier kids are asking for loving homes this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. This Finding Family segment features 14-year-old Abbeygail. To learn more about her, click...
WTHI
"You're always worried about the level of care..." SCOTUS hears nursing home case from Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI)- The United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in numerous cases this session. One of those cases comes from Indiana. The Health and Hospital Corporation v. Talevski involves the care of Gorgi Talevski. His family claims he was cared for in a way that goes against federal law.
WTHI
Riley Hospital sees spike in kids with the flu
The CDC has reported 12 pediatric deaths related to the flu in the United States. In Indiana, Riley Hospital for Children is seeing an upward trend in treating children with the flu. In October, 50 patients at the facility tested positive for the flu. But in November, Riley Hospital has...
WTHI
At least 2 killed in Alabama as severe storms and tornadoes sweep across the South
Severe storms and tornadoes ripped through parts of the South from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, killing at least two people in Alabama and damaging homes and other buildings in at least three states, officials said. A tornado threat remains in the region through Wednesday morning, forecasters say. Two people were...
WTHI
Holiday Fire Safety - Festive Decorations can cause devastating fires
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This time of year, many people decorate their houses for the holidays. Although some decorations can create devastating fires. Samantha Evans is getting into the holiday spirit this year as she started her Christmas shopping. She says in her line of work, she's already seen...
