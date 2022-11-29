ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia but is “responding well,” his office said Friday. The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Illinois AG reaches settlement with online used car dealer

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has reached a settlement with CarMax about safety recalls. CarMax is an online used car dealer. The settlement will require the company to inform customers about unrepaired recalls regarding the vehicle's safety. Raoul was one of 35 attorneys general involved...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Finding Family: Meet Abbeygail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier kids are asking for loving homes this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. This Finding Family segment features 14-year-old Abbeygail. To learn more about her, click...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Riley Hospital sees spike in kids with the flu

The CDC has reported 12 pediatric deaths related to the flu in the United States. In Indiana, Riley Hospital for Children is seeing an upward trend in treating children with the flu. In October, 50 patients at the facility tested positive for the flu. But in November, Riley Hospital has...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy