Black Market Gourmet to host reception
The month of November guests at Black Market Gourmet have enjoyed the work of Kim Kimerling. Black Market Gourmey invites the community to a reception on Sunday December 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Black Market Gourmet to engage and visit with the artist and view this outstanding collection of work. A bit about the artist: Kim works in painting, pottery, printmaking, collage and recently in up-cycle books. His work is...
