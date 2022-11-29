ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adairsville, GA

‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tecd2_0jRXV5YN00

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles.

Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on campus who had a vein that was bleeding profusely.

She then sprang into action. Bartow County School District stated that Hardy had undergone specialized training at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center in August.

She grabbed a ‘Stop the Bleed Kit’ and was able to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

“I am very proud of the Stop the Bleed training provided by Piedmont Hospital in August,” said Nurse Hardy. “The parent was a little less anxious during the transfer to the hospital.”

The school district called Hardy a ‘quiet hero’.

Comments / 12

will
3d ago

may god bless you you save someone mother and daughter 🙏 and mother who have kids thks you again for good citizens we still have good people in this world today

Reply
9
Connie Guess
2d ago

I have a question 🙋🏼 What was the cause of the bleeding artery?!? I mean, it’s cool that a hero was there to stop the bleeding, but how does a person just start bleeding from a artery?!? 🤷‍♀️

Reply(2)
2
 

