Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heather Grant’s family describes her as a ‘ball of love.’. As a mom, daughter, sister and friend, they said she left an impact on everyone she met in the Wilmington community and beyond. They said even for those who didn’t know her, her kindness and caring nature made her a friend to all.
YAHOO!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Swatting’ prank call leads to large law enforcement presence near New Hanover High School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Despite a large presence of emergency vehicles near New Hanover High School Thursday morning, there is no threat to students or the public, according to law enforcement. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a “false alarm” call just before 9:00...
A suspect has been taken into custody following the assault of Demetreus Powell
BLADENBORO — Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham, 18 of Whiteville, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Bladen County Sheriff’s O
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police arrest man on alleged gun charges following traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on alleged gun charges following a recent traffic stop. 33-year-old Stephen Dafeldecker was stopped by police along S. College Road Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. According to police, Dafeldecker was in possession of a handgun and was...
whqr.org
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to large law enforcement presence at two high schools after ‘swatting’ prank call
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — A large presence of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to hoax active shooter calls also known as “swatting” at two schools in the Cape Fear Area on Thursday, December 1. Similar incidents also occurring on the same day across the state.
WECT
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WITN
Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday. Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home. The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School,...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WITN
Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway. A...
Former Turkey FD chief charged with embezzling more than $38k
A former Turkey fire chief is facing three dozen felony counts stemming from allegations that he embezzled more than $38,000 from the departme
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
Bladenboro man assaulted outside his home
BLADENBORO — On Saturday around 10:57 a.m., Bladen County Communications received a 911 call reporting an assault near the 100 block of
Teen arrestedin city shootingthat led to wreck
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Nicholson Street from one vehicle to another that led to a wreck and damage to a
WECT
WWAY NewsChannel 3
