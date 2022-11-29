ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heather Grant’s family describes her as a ‘ball of love.’. As a mom, daughter, sister and friend, they said she left an impact on everyone she met in the Wilmington community and beyond. They said even for those who didn’t know her, her kindness and caring nature made her a friend to all.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police arrest man on alleged gun charges following traffic stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on alleged gun charges following a recent traffic stop. 33-year-old Stephen Dafeldecker was stopped by police along S. College Road Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. According to police, Dafeldecker was in possession of a handgun and was...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway. A...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water. The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy