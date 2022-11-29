Read full article on original website
whqr.org
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
Person dies after stabbing near Nichols, Marion County coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died after being stabbed in the Nichols area of Marion County, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed late Friday afternoon that the person who was stabbed had died. Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office said earlier Friday that deputies were in the area of Broomstraw and Cactus courts to […]
WMBF
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Cornelius Cade was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder. Investigators said the charge stems from an incident that happened...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.
WMBF
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant identified the suspect as Ricky Norris from North Charleston. Norris was found about eight...
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
WECT
Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
SILVER LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on 302 Horn Road in Silver Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Law enforcement confirmed Thursday the two people found in the home were Heather Grant and her...
WMBF
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Friday that Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter died Thursday due to complications from cancer. Kersey said McPhatter started his career with the sheriff’s...
2 men, 16-year-old charged with murder in death of Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people are facing murder and other charges in the killing of a 28-year-old Red Springs man in late November, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old, all from Maxton, were arrested on Thursday and charged in the […]
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
Woman hit by vehicle on Highway 17 day before Thanksgiving dies from injuries, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A New York woman died Wednesday from injuries suffered when she was hit by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Justine Roberts, 64, of Yonkers, New York, was hit on Nov. 23 while trying to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop, […]
32-year-old Georgia man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
Red Springs police welcome two new officers
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department has been joined by two new officers, Latisha Burton following three months serving in th
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
Man found dead in ditch in Robeson County neighborhood
MAXTON, N.C. — A man was found dead Tuesday in a ditch between two homes. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road. A man, identified as Joshua Hunt, 28, was found in a ditch. Hunt was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, hitting woman in face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun into a car, striking a woman in the face. 23-year-old Rominique Alex Drayton shot a 9mm semi automatic handgun into a car back in June, hitting the driver, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
whqr.org
Still dealing with last year's shooting, parents respond to 'swatting call' at New Hanover High School
Alli Dawson is the mother of a senior at New Hanover High School. “I was getting gas on my way to work, and a woman asked me if there was an active shooter at New Hanover High School, so I just came straight here,” Dawson said. Concerns about an...
WECT
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Bevin Prince: Determined to show up, with strength, in her new role (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast) Bevin Prince: Determined to show up, with strength, in her new role (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast) Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen...
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
