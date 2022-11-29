ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Friday that Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter died Thursday due to complications from cancer. Kersey said McPhatter started his career with the sheriff’s...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

