5newsonline.com
Woman to serve 34 years in prison for role in Arkansas officer's death
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is regarding Kayvon Ward's life sentence for his role in the murder.) A woman pleaded guilty to four charges for her involvement in the murder of Hot Springs police officer Brent Scrimshire. According to officials, 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez entered a...
Pulaski County deputy on administrative leave after being accused of not taking action during shooting
A Pulaski County deputy is on administrative leave after being accused of not following protocol while on-duty.
mysaline.com
Search Warrants and Felonies in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 12012022
63pr-22-747 Dwight Ford Bartlett, Decedent Estate Administration, 22nd Circuit Division 4, Saline County. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-994 State V Alex Hughes, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-995 State V Douglas Gardner Brown, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 1, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-996 State V Chad...
KATV
25-year-old suspect wanted in fatal North Little Rock hit-and-run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year-old suspect is wanted in connection to a suspicious death that happened earlier this month. Police are searching for 25-year-old Roseikeo Wright also known as Roscoe of Little Rock for his possible involvement in the death of 31-year-old Kneco Jones. On Nov.5 police said...
KATV
Pedestrian dead after traffic collision blocks from Arkansas Children's Hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The city of Little Rock announced Wednesday that Little Rock police responded to a traffic collision on Tuesday. Officers with the 12th Street Station responded to the 2100 block of West 12th Street due to a traffic collision that involved a pedestrian. The news release...
Suspect in April Hot Springs kidnapping of teen pleads guilty to federal charges
The second suspect in a teenage Hot Springs kidnapping case pleaded guilty to federal charges this week.
mysaline.com
Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
WATCH: Do you recognize this suspect who stole a truck from North Little Rock Electric?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a work truck from the city's electric utility company. According to police, the tattooed and shirtless suspect stole the truck from North Little Rock Electric Department on Oct....
Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police speaks out on interim police chief retiring
In a record-breaking year of homicides for the city, the Little Rock Police Department loses its second interim chief in just six months.
KATV
North Little Rock police looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell on McCain
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police announced Monday they are looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell station. Police said that the suspect took a large number of cigarettes from a Shell on 4400 East McCain on Oct. 13. If you or anyone you...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident
Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
mysaline.com
Firearms and Failure to Appear in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12012022
Outgoing LRPD Chief Bewley heading to AG’s office as chief investigator
A longtime Little Rock lawman is moving to the attorney general’s office after stepping down from his position as Little Rock’s top cop.
Traffic Alert: westbound traffic on Interstate 630 slowed due to wreck
Traffic going westbound on Interstate 630 slowed down to a crawl due to a vehicle accident on Friday evening.
Sherwood mother searching for daughter who has been missing for a month
Wednesday, December 2nd will make one month since Carla Marks last heard from her 23-year-old daughter.
Woman held at gunpoint in attempted carjacking in Little Rock
An attempted carjacking in Little Rock Wednesday morning left a woman thankful to be alive, after she said she was held at gunpoint and nearly strangled.
KATV
More than 1 lb of 'green leafy substance' seized during Jacksonville traffic stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Packages of "Church OG," more than a pound of a "green leafy substance," digital scales, packaging items, and over $1,500 were seized during a traffic stop in Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Officer Greenwood pulled over a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Javiah Johnson...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
KATV
More than $7M in equipment grants awarded to over 100 Arkansas law enforcement agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — More than $7 million in equipment grants were awarded to over 100 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. Approximately 90 percent of the funds will be received by local police and sheriff's...
ualrpublicradio.org
Interim Little Rock Police Chief resigns
The interim Chief of the Little Rock Police Department is stepping down at the end of the week. Wayne Bewley, who most recently served as Assistant Chief of Police, is the second person leading the department in an interim capacity to resign from the job in the past six months. Interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins stepped down in June after about a month leading the department following the retirement of embattled former Police Chief Keith Humphrey.
