Little Rock, AR

5newsonline.com

Woman to serve 34 years in prison for role in Arkansas officer's death

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is regarding Kayvon Ward's life sentence for his role in the murder.) A woman pleaded guilty to four charges for her involvement in the murder of Hot Springs police officer Brent Scrimshire. According to officials, 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez entered a...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
mysaline.com

Search Warrants and Felonies in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 12012022

63pr-22-747 Dwight Ford Bartlett, Decedent Estate Administration, 22nd Circuit Division 4, Saline County. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-994 State V Alex Hughes, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-995 State V Douglas Gardner Brown, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 1, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-996 State V Chad...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident

Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
STUTTGART, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
ualrpublicradio.org

Interim Little Rock Police Chief resigns

The interim Chief of the Little Rock Police Department is stepping down at the end of the week. Wayne Bewley, who most recently served as Assistant Chief of Police, is the second person leading the department in an interim capacity to resign from the job in the past six months. Interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins stepped down in June after about a month leading the department following the retirement of embattled former Police Chief Keith Humphrey.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
