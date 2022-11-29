ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

News4Jax.com

Increased costs bring more proposed changes for Shipyards project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some work is underway on the Shipyards project, which involves a new hotel and office building, but costs have gone up, and all indications are the deal that the Jaguars have with the city is about to change again. Construction costs and other financing have increased,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Donovan company asks community to step up for veteran, foster family of 9 after house catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing stepped in to help after hearing about a veteran and his family who were left with nothing after an electrical fire. The Cevallos’ residence was severely damaged, and unfortunately, insurance only paid for a portion of the damage — not all. That’s when Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing heard the family’s story and jumped in to help.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Treatment program for first responders offers hope for group at high-risk for cancer

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – First responders, particularly firefighters, are at a higher risk of getting cancer because of what they can be exposed to while doing their jobs. Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center has a special program that helps them navigate treatment. So far, 21 first responders have gone through the program since it started less than two years ago.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter. “With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Non-medical ‘Caring Senior Service’ opens location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Caring Senior Service, a non-medical care services company, is expanding its resources to Jacksonville. The new office will be located on San Jose Boulevard and will be the first location in all of Florida. Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter said the company provides assistance to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found stabbed to death in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Friday night that several people were detained as officers worked to investigate a deadly stabbing in the Brentwood neighborhood. Sgt. Lessard said units were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue — just east of Brentwood Avenue...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Recorded traffic stop raises questions of racial profiling and a violation of rights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local veteran is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Task force officers pulled him over in a traffic stop on the Northside. Braxton Smith says he and his car were searched. He insists he was illegally detained and questioned for more than 30 minutes before being let go. The first three minutes of the police encounter were captured on his cell phone camera, before officers turned the recording off.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside. According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville photographer accused of raping minor, impregnating her

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disclaimer: This story references sexual abuse. Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A Jacksonville photographer is facing charges of sexual battery and molestation against a victim between 12 to 18 years old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2018 spared death penalty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A jury did not unanimously agree Friday to recommend the death penalty for Eric Lamar Jackson, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2018 in Jacksonville. Florida law stipulates that for Jackson to receive the death penalty for shooting and killing Nekecheana Phillips in front...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

10th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville Field Day

I’m A Star Foundation teens are preparing for their milestone 10th Let’s Move Jacksonville, a big field day embracing health, wellness and self-care. The event will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klutho Park, located at 204 West 3rd Street in downtown Springfield. TV anchors from all three local news stations are joining forces to host the event. Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, First Coast News’ Chris Porter and WJXT River City Live’s Rance Adams will encourage the crowd to enjoy a variety of activities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

