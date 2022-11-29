Read full article on original website
Increased costs bring more proposed changes for Shipyards project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some work is underway on the Shipyards project, which involves a new hotel and office building, but costs have gone up, and all indications are the deal that the Jaguars have with the city is about to change again. Construction costs and other financing have increased,...
Donovan company asks community to step up for veteran, foster family of 9 after house catches fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing stepped in to help after hearing about a veteran and his family who were left with nothing after an electrical fire. The Cevallos’ residence was severely damaged, and unfortunately, insurance only paid for a portion of the damage — not all. That’s when Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing heard the family’s story and jumped in to help.
I-TEAM: Contractors say local apartment management company late on tens of thousands of dollars in payments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the I-TEAM reported about complaints about poor living conditions at an Arlington apartment complex, contractors told News4JAX payment from the management company that oversees that complex and six others in Jacksonville has lagged or not come at all. A local security contractor tells the I-TEAM...
Treatment program for first responders offers hope for group at high-risk for cancer
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – First responders, particularly firefighters, are at a higher risk of getting cancer because of what they can be exposed to while doing their jobs. Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center has a special program that helps them navigate treatment. So far, 21 first responders have gone through the program since it started less than two years ago.
City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter. “With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor...
JSO cracks down on DUI traffic violations, vows to make highways safer this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday at an afternoon news conference the results of a recent operation that led to 33 DUI-related arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. At the conference, newly sworn-in Sheriff T.K. Waters said the sheriff’s office will have a “renewed focus” on...
Non-medical ‘Caring Senior Service’ opens location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Caring Senior Service, a non-medical care services company, is expanding its resources to Jacksonville. The new office will be located on San Jose Boulevard and will be the first location in all of Florida. Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter said the company provides assistance to...
Nassau County detectives release video in 22-year cold case investigation of missing woman
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been nearly 22 years since Jacquelyn Markham, of Callahan, reportedly disappeared after picking up a prescription from a drug store near her home in Callahan. Now, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has released a video that it said was overlooked during the original...
Jacksonville community garden torn apart by vandals turns over new leaf thanks to kindness of strangers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville hit hard by vandalism is on the way to flourishing once again, thanks to the kindness of strangers. White Harvest Farms on Moncrief Road has been around for nearly 100 years. It’s on the property of African American philanthropist Eartha M. M. White.
3rd man suspected in catalytic converter theft ring arrested, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A third man suspected in a series of catalytic converter thefts is now in custody at the Clay County Jail, reveal documents obtained Wednesday by News4JAX. Jail records show the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Hintz, 42, of Jacksonville, on eight counts of...
Man found stabbed to death in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Friday night that several people were detained as officers worked to investigate a deadly stabbing in the Brentwood neighborhood. Sgt. Lessard said units were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue — just east of Brentwood Avenue...
Man charged in death of 65-year-old woman ordered held without bond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a home in Mandarin on Valentine’s Day made his first appearance on Thursday. Jonathan Wanchik, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 65-year-old woman’s death, was ordered held...
I-TEAM: Legal experts weigh in on drivers’ rights after video shows questionable traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is getting answers from legal experts on your rights as a driver -- one day after we told you about a Navy veteran who claims JSO Task force members handcuffed him, illegally searched him and his car, before letting him go. The I-TEAM...
DCPS ends over 20-year relationship with LGBTQ advocacy group over ‘inappropriate’ materials
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools ended its decades-long services agreement with JASMYN, an organization that provides resources for the LGBTQ community, citing a social media post from the organization that contained materials deemed to be inappropriate for children. News4JAX on Wednesday obtained a message from DCPS that...
I-TEAM: Recorded traffic stop raises questions of racial profiling and a violation of rights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local veteran is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Task force officers pulled him over in a traffic stop on the Northside. Braxton Smith says he and his car were searched. He insists he was illegally detained and questioned for more than 30 minutes before being let go. The first three minutes of the police encounter were captured on his cell phone camera, before officers turned the recording off.
Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside. According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana...
Jacksonville photographer accused of raping minor, impregnating her
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disclaimer: This story references sexual abuse. Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A Jacksonville photographer is facing charges of sexual battery and molestation against a victim between 12 to 18 years old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2018 spared death penalty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A jury did not unanimously agree Friday to recommend the death penalty for Eric Lamar Jackson, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2018 in Jacksonville. Florida law stipulates that for Jackson to receive the death penalty for shooting and killing Nekecheana Phillips in front...
10th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville Field Day
I’m A Star Foundation teens are preparing for their milestone 10th Let’s Move Jacksonville, a big field day embracing health, wellness and self-care. The event will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klutho Park, located at 204 West 3rd Street in downtown Springfield. TV anchors from all three local news stations are joining forces to host the event. Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, First Coast News’ Chris Porter and WJXT River City Live’s Rance Adams will encourage the crowd to enjoy a variety of activities.
Jacksonville man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, shooting her sister in 2017 gets life sentences
JACKSONVILLE;Fla. – A man convicted of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, and the attempted murder of her sister, was sentenced on Thursday to prison. A jury found Chad Absher, 37, guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder last month. Absher...
