WTKR

All-female referee trio to oversee World Cup match for the first time

History will be made in the World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany, but it will have nothing to do with the teams. For the first time, the game will be officiated by an all-female crew. Stephanie Frappart will become the first female in history to be the lead...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...

