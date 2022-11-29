Read full article on original website
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
WBOC
More Money Woes for Troubled Snow Hill Riverboat
The Pocomoke River is seeing some troubled waters in southern Worcester County. The riverboat Black-Eyed Susan was originally planned to take visitors to Snow Hill in pleasure cruises up and down the scenic Pocomoke River.
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
WBOC
The Fight to Keep Proposed Restaurant Out of Cape Henlopen State Park Continues Ahead of Public Meeting
LEWES, Del. -- Local residents are continuing their efforts to stop a proposed restaurant from being built in Cape Henlopen State Park as the time - Jan.1 - for DNREC and La Vida Hospitality LLC to make a decision approaches. In April, DNREC awarded La Vida Hospitality LLC a contract...
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WBOC
Del. Division of Public Health Launches Fentanyl Awareness Campaign
DELAWARE- Fentanyl continues to plague communities across the country, including here on Delmarva. A fourteen percent increase in overdose deaths in Delaware from 2020 to 2021 prompted the Division of Public Health (DPH) to launch a new awareness campaign targeted at young people. According to the Division of Forensic Science,...
WBOC
St. Michaels Planning Commission Meeting Includes Both Opponents and Supporters for Proposed Hotel
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - There's an ongoing fight over a proposed hotel in St. Michaels. The new, larger hotel, would be built on South Talbot Street, across from the community pool. Some in town believe the project is not in the best interest of the environment and St. Michaels as...
WBOC
December COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Announced for Somerset County
WESTOVER, Md.- The Somerset County Health Department has announced its December COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule. The Health Department will be offering primary series and new (bivalent) booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna to eligible persons. Appointment is preferred but not required. All clinics will be at 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover.
WBOC
Donations Needed for Children's Coat and Toy Drive
United Way of Delaware is partnering with other community organizations in Sussex County to collect coats and toys for children this holiday season. It's part of the second annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Coat & Toy drives for children and families in need.
WBOC
One of the Oldest Chincoteague Herd Ponies Dies
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- One of the oldest living ponies in the Chincoteague herd has died. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says that Wild Thing was known by many as he was a constant sight for many boat tours. His herd was also out more than any other group in Virginia most of the time.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
talbotspy.org
Easton’s Holiday Parade Information
Join us downtown on December 3rd and kick off the holiday season with Easton’s annual Christmas tree lighting and Holiday Parade! Santa and Mayor Willey will light the Christmas tree in Thompson Park at 6 p.m. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m., starting at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street, then heading south on Harrison, turning right on South Street, and then traveling north on Washington Street. Enjoy over 60 decked out vehicles, floats, and novelties ready to spread the festive holiday spirit to all.
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
WMDT.com
Plastic Bag Ban Passes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md – Some changes are on the way for many of Salisbury’s businesses, as a recent plastic bag ban was approved. The ban does not go in into effect until July 1st to give businesses time to adjust to the new rule, one that Salisbury City Council member, Michele Gregory says was in an effort to make the city more environmentally conscious and limit harmful waste.
WBOC
Proposed Parking Ordinance Has Caused Quite The Stir on Fenwick Island
Town officials proposed an ordinance to adjust the parking ratio for new businesses. Officials say there isn't enough parking, but business owners in Fenwick say the current system works just fine.
Company to expand, create 100 jobs on Eastern Shore
(The Center Square) – One Eastern Shore businesses is adding new jobs. M&M Carnot plans to add 100 jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said, and double its workforce in Federalsburg. The company is a natural refrigerant company and is leasing an existing 25,000-square-foot space next to its current location which features room for continued expansion. “We are proud to support M&M Carnot’s expansion in Federalsburg, where 100 new jobs will have...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl in Salisbury. We’re told Alison Calderon lives in the 900 block of Lock Raven Court and attends Wicomico Middle School. She is 5’4″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a dark grey zip up hoodie, and black Nike shoes.
WMDT.com
“It’s much better to be proactive:” New security features to increase safety measures in downtown Berlin
BERLIN, Md. – If you’re in the market for the perfect gift this Christmas, World of Toys in Berlin has just about every gadget or game on your list. As the store gears up for the rush, the owner tells me there’s a growing concern for shoplifters. “Like if a person walked in and walked out, it’s hard to trace them without knowing how they came to town and if they’re a local person,” World of Toys Owner Olga Kozhevnikova said.
WBOC
Investigation Underway After SUV Torched in Salisbury
HEBRON, Md. - Investigators are trying to find out who was responsible for setting an SUV on fire in Salisbury early Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 a.m. and involved a 2019 Ford Escape located at 7518 Barton Ave. The Hebron Volunteer...
