SALISBURY, Md – Some changes are on the way for many of Salisbury’s businesses, as a recent plastic bag ban was approved. The ban does not go in into effect until July 1st to give businesses time to adjust to the new rule, one that Salisbury City Council member, Michele Gregory says was in an effort to make the city more environmentally conscious and limit harmful waste.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO