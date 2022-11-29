ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, December 2

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Connection

NCAA Football: Illinois at Penn State

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) gestures to the crowd against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo

Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates

Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Long-time Clearfield head coach Janocko retiring

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield head football coach Tim Janocko is retiring after 38 years. In his more than 300 wins, Janocko has lead the Bison to 18 District titles and 21 playoff appearances. In 2013, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He finished the 2022 season with a […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
State College

New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College

Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Penn State president proposes new primary law school location

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte GIANT to open in mid-December

BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company is bringing a new store to Bellefonte and is opening its doors on Friday, Dec. 16. The Benner Township GIANT will officially open at 8 a.m. on the 16th and will bring more than 100 full and part-time jobs to the Centre County community. The grocery store will […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Centre Daily

Highest-paying business jobs in State College

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Passing the gavel

In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Vehicle Accident

A delivery van crashed into a decades-old storage shed in Bellefonte. The incident happened on 200 block of South Potter Street closing the road for about an hour. Both the vehicle and the building were damaged. No word on if there were any injuries.
BELLEFONTE, PA

