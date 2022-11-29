Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, December 2
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Championship weekend locks, Penn State coaching staff grades, MVP votes, more PSU subscriber mailbag
Welcome to December, Penn State fans. It’s already been busy (Olu Fashanu back, Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL) and it will get busier in the next couple of days. We’ve got a very interesting college football championship weekend on tap, beginning tonight. We will learn the identity of the four playoff teams and 10-2 Penn State’s bowl destination.
Onward State
Predicting Which Penn State Football Players Will Stay Or Leave Happy Valley
As the 2022 regular season wrapped up with a 10-2 record for Penn State football, some players face looming decisions about their future. A couple of Nittany Lions have already made their intentions known ahead of the offseason. Interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was the first to announce his intent...
echo-pilot.com
College Football Playoff expanding: What it means for Penn State ...
Penn State would be getting ready for one more football game in Beaver Stadium in a couple of weeks. One of the biggest home games ever, in a sense. What would you think of the playoff-bound Nittany Lions playing Clemson a week before Christmas?. That's what the Lions, No. 8...
NCAA Football: Illinois at Penn State
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) gestures to the crowd against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Onward State
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
nittanysportsnow.com
NSN Bowl Projections: Penn State’s Bowl Situation isn’t any Clearer
Welcome to Nittany Sports Now’s bowl projections. Last week we mentioned how ‘The Game’ would change everything. Well … it did and then so did Texas A&M beating LSU and South Carolina beating another team in orange, Clemson. Michigan thumped Ohio State to bump the Buckeyes...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates
Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
West Branch star quarterback makes college decision
This year, he threw for 3,932 yards, added another 679 on the ground and accounted for 62 touchdowns.
Long-time Clearfield head coach Janocko retiring
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield head football coach Tim Janocko is retiring after 38 years. In his more than 300 wins, Janocko has lead the Bison to 18 District titles and 21 playoff appearances. In 2013, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He finished the 2022 season with a […]
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
abc27.com
Penn State president proposes new primary law school location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
Bellefonte GIANT to open in mid-December
BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company is bringing a new store to Bellefonte and is opening its doors on Friday, Dec. 16. The Benner Township GIANT will officially open at 8 a.m. on the 16th and will bring more than 100 full and part-time jobs to the Centre County community. The grocery store will […]
Centre Daily
Highest-paying business jobs in State College
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
PSU student caught trespassing in dorm during Fall Break, police report
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many students look forward to Fall Break and getting away from school for a little, but one who stayed on campus without notifying the university was charged by police. When Junwei Zou, 20, was still at the college during the break, he also reportedly stole a TV worth almost $800 from […]
State College
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
fox8tv.com
Bellefonte Vehicle Accident
A delivery van crashed into a decades-old storage shed in Bellefonte. The incident happened on 200 block of South Potter Street closing the road for about an hour. Both the vehicle and the building were damaged. No word on if there were any injuries.
Comments / 0