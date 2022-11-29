ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

US advances in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWOOJ_0jRXTbag00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.

Pulisic sprawled on the field and was lying in the goal for about three minutes as he received treatment from the U.S. staff. He reentered the game but was replaced at the start of the second half.

Photos: U.S. beats Iran in must-win World Cup game

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BeYN_0jRXTbag00
    Christian Pulisic of the United States scores his side’s opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoD6H_0jRXTbag00
    Christian Pulisic of the United States is helped off the pitch after suffering an injury during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlkSN_0jRXTbag00
    United States’ Christian Pulisic, bottom, is checked on after scoring a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnSZO_0jRXTbag00
    Goalkeeper Matt Turner of the United States reacts during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEaDe_0jRXTbag00
    The flags of Iran, left, and the United States, right, hang above the stadium during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVtU2_0jRXTbag00
    United States’ Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2727Ks_0jRXTbag00
    Christian Pulisic of the United States is helped off the pitch after suffering an injury during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3Ebx_0jRXTbag00
    United States’ Yunus Musah (6) and Iran’s Mahdi Torabi (16) battle for the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opened with draws against Wales and England and needed a victory to move on to the round of 16.

The Americans finished second in Group B with five points, two behind England, and will play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

“I always say it’s us against the world,” forward Tim Weah said. “No one believed the U.S. could play good football.”

Iran finished third with three points. The team has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

There was heightened tension surrounding the match because of the strained relations between the United States and Iran’s Islamic government. Iran had famously upset the U.S. 2-1 in the 1998 tournament in France, eliminating the Americans.

Pregame protocols were normal, unlike the 1998 game, when Iranians presented the Americans with white flowers and the teams posed for a joint photo.

Raucous Iranian fans with horns and drums in the crowd of 42,127 filled the lower bowl behind one goal at Al Thumama Stadium and were far louder than the red-white-and-blue U.S. supporters at the other end and behind the American bench.

The U.S. outshot Iran 9-0 in the first half but didn’t break through until Pulisic came up with the big moment that a growing and increasingly demanding fan base back home had been pining for.

Weston McKennie lofted a pass from just past the center circle to Sergiño Dest at the edge of the 6-yard box. Dest headed the ball in front of the net on a bounce as Pulisic charged up the center of the field past Ramin Rezaeian and Majid Hosseiniand.

Turning his body to let the ball hit his right foot, Pulisic knocked the ball for his 22nd international goal and first in World Cup play. His momentum carried him into goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, and Pulisic needed to be helped to his feet before going back in.

“Obviously we’re very thankful that he threw his body there,” McKennie said. “At the end it was a heart-drop sinking moment, but we got it done and we’re excited to still be here.”

Weah, who scored the Americans’ goal in the opening 1-1 draw with Wales, nearly doubled the lead in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time but was ruled offside.

Brenden Aaronson replaced Pulisic at the start of the second half.

With England ahead of Wales, Iran knew it needed only a draw to advance and finally got its first shot at goalkeeper Matt Turner when Saman Ghoddos put a header over the crossbar in the 52nd minute. Saeid Ezatolahi put an open shot high and wide in the 70th and Morteza Pouraliganji’s diving header in the third minute of nine minutes of stoppage time went just wide and Walker Zimmerman cleared a loose ball in front of the open net in the ninth minute after Cameron Carter-Vickers got a slight hand on Mehdi Taremi.

“I hope that our fans and our people in Iran forgive us. I am just sorry,” Taremi said.

LINEUPS

Cameron Carter-Vickers, a son of former NBA player Howard Carter, made his World Cup debut in place of Zimmerman and gave the U.S. an entirely Europe-based lineup for the first time ever in World Cup play.

YOUNG AT HEART

The U.S. lineup averaged 24 years, 321 days, the youngest of any team at the tournament thus far and the youngest in the World Cup for the Americans since 1990. Yunus Musah turned 20, the first American to appear in a World Cup match on his birthday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The U.S. is 1-4 against the Netherlands, all friendlies, overcoming a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 at Amsterdam in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare inmates fatally shot after a disturbance at High Desert State Prison, officials say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two inmates who attempted to stab another incarcerated person were shot by two correctional officers, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) say on Wednesday. Officials with the CDCR say that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10:52 a.m. inmates Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen, attacked Anthony Aguilera with […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman threatened Fresno employees, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who officers say attempted petty theft at a Plato’s Closet and threatened employees in Fresno on November 26. Police say they responded to a call around 6:00 p.m. regarding petty theft at Plato’s Closet on Shaw Avenue. Upon investigation, authorities […]
FRESNO, CA
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriff: girl, 12, abandoned at gas station in Mojave Desert after father beat mother to death

A 12-year-old girl was abandoned at a Shell gas station the Mojave National Preserve Friday night after her father fatally beat her mother, then hurt himself, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. The girl walked into the store on Cima Road at about 11:45 p.m. and told employees that she needed help. When deputies […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Could lethal police robots come to the Central Valley?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a long debate Tuesday night, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots – but could using so-called killer robots come to other parts of the state? YourCentralValley.com reached out to local law enforcement to find out if […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County

Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Qatari official says between 400 and 500 migrant workers died in World Cup projects

A Qatari official leading the country’s World Cup says that between 400 and 500 migrant workers died in connection with tournament projects, far higher than the government’s previous counts but still well below some projections.  “The estimate is about 400. Between 400 and 500. I don’t have the exact number. That’s something that’s being discussed,” […]
YourCentralValley.com

Boy shot in Reedley, investigation underway

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway in Reedley after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the city on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. Cypress Avenue at around 12:35 p.m. for a report of a male juvenile who had possibly […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy