City of Seattle Prepares for Winter Weather

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and preparing to activate additional services as needed.

This blog will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold; keeping critical infrastructure open; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe.

“We will continue closely monitoring the forecast and preparing appropriately for snow and freezing conditions,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Our City teams are ready to keep streets accessible, protect public infrastructure, and restore power if necessary. Residents should sign up for AlertSeattle (alert.seattle.gov) to receive the latest updates on the City’s severe weather responses. I want to thank our City of Seattle workers for their commitment to ensuring all Seattle residents remain safe in these conditions.”