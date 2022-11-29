ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

City of Seattle Prepares for Winter Weather

By Jamie Housen
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rytxb_0jRXTahx00

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and preparing to activate additional services as needed.

This blog will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold; keeping critical infrastructure open; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe.

“We will continue closely monitoring the forecast and preparing appropriately for snow and freezing conditions,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Our City teams are ready to keep streets accessible, protect public infrastructure, and restore power if necessary. Residents should sign up for AlertSeattle (alert.seattle.gov) to receive the latest updates on the City’s severe weather responses. I want to thank our City of Seattle workers for their commitment to ensuring all Seattle residents remain safe in these conditions.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Storm Drain Insert Reminder

–Builders Need to Inspect and Maintain Storm Drain “Socks”. With the onset of the rainy season, SDCI is reminding builders working in Seattle to inspect and maintain any temporary storm drain inserts they have installed as part of construction projects. The inserts, also known as storm drain socks, are used on many construction projects to catch sediment not captured by other required construction-related erosion control measures.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Our Seattle Home Fair is Back in-person in February 2023

Once again, SDCI will be hosting a hybrid version of our popular Seattle Home Fair in January and February. These free events will be jam-packed with useful information about rental housing rules, our permitting and inspection process, emergency preparedness, and much more. We’ll be back in-person at the Filipino Community...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

November Publication Updates

Tip 217, How to Legalize a Use Not Established by Permit, was rewritten to reflect the current process on legalizing an non-permitted use. Tip 242C – SDCI Tree Service Provider Registry, to describe the requirements and process for registering as a Tree Service Provider in Seattle. Tip 242D –...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Overnight Emergency Shelter | Nov 29 – Dec 7

Overnight Emergency Shelter With freezing temperatures and snow hitting our area, Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center will be open November 29 starting at 7:00 p.m. to provide an overnight shelter for people 18+ experiencing homelessness. It will remain open overnight, and close at 9:00 a.m. in the morning. Due to low temperatures this overnight shelter will provide […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle’s Neighborhood Matching Fun Invests $818,698 in 21 Community-Led Projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $818,698 to support 21 community-initiated projects through Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). Twenty-one community groups received awards ranging from $8,320 to $50,000 and have pledged $780,269 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Lake City Neighborhood Invited to Participate in Final Online Planning Meeting for the Lake City Floodplain Park

Join us on Zoom December 14 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm!. Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group are excited to invite the Lake City Neighborhood to participate in the third and final online, design phase workshop for the future Lake City Floodplain Park, 2318 NE 125th Street, Seattle, WA 98125.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Brandt March, Generation Supervisor

How long have you been at City Light? I started temporarily as a summer hydro maintenance worker at the Boundary Hydroelectric Project in June 2004 and was then hired permanently in September 2007 as a generation electrician constructor apprentice here at the Skagit Project. Division: Generation Operations. Tell us about your...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Launches New ‘Climate Portal’ to Track and Visualize Climate Emissions Using Updated Neighborhood-Level Data

The Office of Sustainability and Environment (OSE) is excited to debut the first components of a new map-based website, featuring dashboards that track building and transportation greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) across Seattle neighborhoods. As called for in the Green New Deal Resolution (Res 31895), the site will be updated on a quarterly basis to provide more frequent and granular data indicators of emissions in Seattle’s neighborhoods.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Members Sought for Seattle’s Design Review Boards

Passionate about design or architecture? Mayor Bruce Harrell is looking for qualified candidates to fill 22 upcoming openings on the City of Seattle’s Design Review Boards. Board members evaluate the design of new buildings based on citywide and neighborhood-specific design guidelines. The boards review large mixed-use developments, multifamily housing, and commercial projects. The volunteer positions will start on April 4, 2023, when retiring board members’ terms expire.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Home Occupation Regulations - Get Involved

The Seattle City Council's Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee will hold a public hearing on our proposal to increase the types of uses allowed at the street-level downtown and in Pioneer Square where street-level uses are required. The City Council's Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee will hold a public hearing...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Skagit Project Relicensing: Draft License Application Submitted

Seattle City Light has submitted a Draft License Application (DLA) to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This is an important, and required, milestone in the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project relicensing process and a testament to City Light’s continued collaboration with Tribes, Canadian First Nations, federal and state agencies, and other licensing participants.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2023 Fee Changes

The Seattle City Council recently adopted the 2023 budget, including legislation that implements SDCI fee changes in 2023. On January 1, 2023, SDCI will be implementing a compounded inflationary increase of 9.16% to most fees. This increase follows two consecutive years in which SDCI did not implement fee increases, and is designed to re-align SDCI fee levels with the current cost of business. These fee increases will result in an SDCI base hourly rate of $252/hr, and Land Use hourly rate of $430/hr.
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Council and Mayor approve funding for permanent operation of Ladder 13 and Medic 26

SEATTLE – On Nov. 28, the Seattle City Council adopted the 2023 and endorsed the 2024 budget, which included funding to support the permanent operation of Ladder 13 and Medic 26. The two units were initially put in place in 2020 after the West Seattle Bridge closed for repairs; however, the fire department has had a long-time need to place an additional ladder truck and medic unit in this area of the City to more effectively provide fire and emergency medical services to the South Park and south West Seattle neighborhoods. The closure of the bridge had further emphasized this need and the process for beginning operations of the two units was expedited and prioritized.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Eleanor Toews Archives Center

District’s Records and Archives Center Named in Honor of First Archivist. After retiring from Seattle Public Schools as the district’s first archivist in 2011, Eleanor Toews – whose last name rhymes with saves – could not stay away. She continued to volunteer, serving as an active...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Virtual Applicant Services Center Available in Spanish and Chinese Languages

SDCI has added in-language assistance to our Virtual Applicant Services Center for customers who prefer to conduct business in Spanish, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. Our live chat, support ticketing system, and coaching sessions are now available in these three languages. You can access these services by clicking the green chat icon on the bottom of our contact webpage and selecting your preferred language. If you know somebody who might be interested in using our in-language Virtual Applicant Services Center, please forward this information.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Way to Pay Fees in Seattle Services Portal

We’re introducing a more direct way to pay for fees in the Seattle Services Portal! Starting December 15, you’ll see a new option to pay fees by directly entering a record number and checking out. This is in addition to any existing ways you are paying fees today.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The Giving Trees

by Todd Burley Shel Silverstein’s classic book The Giving Tree shows the enduring lesson of selfless love, as embodied by a tree. Trees provide so much – for humans, for other animals, for ecosystem health, and for the world overall. They provide clean air, clean water, habitat, food, shelter, shade, stability, and more. Seattle Parks […] The post The Giving Trees appeared first on Parkways.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The City of Seattle 2023-2024 Biennial Budget Passes

SEATTLE – Budget Chair Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide and Chair of the Select Budget Committee) and issued the following press release after the City Council’s final passage of the 2023-2024 budget. “The budget passed by Council today dually invests in critical community needs for City’s working...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | Sand Point Way is safer thanks to the Levy to Move Seattle

Summary:  One part of our Vision Zero effort is transforming major arterial streets like Sand Point Way by slowing speeds, making them safer and more accessible for people walking and rolling, and partnering with other City departments and neighbors to connect people to community hubs.  We completed our work on Sand Point Way this fall. […]
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy