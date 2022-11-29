No indictment against Oakland, TN officers accused of beating Black driver during arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A Fayette County grand jury declined to indict Oakland, Tennessee police officers who chased, tased and beat a man inside his house after he allegedly ran a stop sign, the county’s district attorney said Tuesday.

In July, officers in Oakland said they pursued 25-year-old Brandon Calloway for half a mile to his house after he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove 32 mph in a 20 mph zone. When he went inside the house, police forced their way in, chasing him through the house and using a taser and baton to bring him into custody.

The bloody encounter was captured on police video that went viral, making national headlines and drawing attention from the local NAACP.

Calloway, who is Black, alleged that the officers had racially profiled him, and he denied that he failed to stop at the sign.

Monday, the case was presented to a grand jury, which elected to take no action with regard to the officers, District Attorney Mark Davidson said.

“The grand jury has spoken,” said Calloway’s attorney, Andre Wharton, when he was informed of the decision Tuesday. “We disagree with the outcome, respectfully, but we hope that this is not the end of the analysis.”

Wharton said neither Calloway nor any witnesses were called to testify before the grand jury. He hoped that the case could draw the interest of federal prosecutors, who he said might pursue an investigation against the officers.

He also did not rule out possible civil litigation.

“This conclusion does not in any way inhibit our pursuit of civil justice for Brandon,” Wharton said. “We’re hopeful that through that civil process we can receive some kind of justice.”

Calloway was originally charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and speeding. That case is proceeding in court, although it’s not clear whether his charges remain the same.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looked into the case . It’s unclear exactly how many officers were part of the TBI’s investigation, and what was presented to the grand jury has not been made public.

At last check, one Oakland Police officer was relieved of duty with pay during the TBI’s investigation. Back in July the department’s Assistant Chief of Police said an administrative investigation would happen following the TBI investigation.



We reached out to Oakland’s Police chief to see the status of the officer. So far we have not heard back.

Oakland is about 40 miles east of downtown Memphis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.