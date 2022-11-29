ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Christian Pulisic strike guides USA past Iran to set up Netherlands meeting

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6cLu_0jRXTOJL00
Christian Pulisic scores the winner, but the USA team talisman was injured in the process.

This proved a game too far for Iran. As their players took in the significance of the final whistle, many of them falling to the floor, it was impossible not to wonder what was running through their minds. Rarely has a team contested a World Cup facing such an extraordinary set of external pressures and the devastation at falling agonisingly short of a debut in the knockout stage was etched on every face. When the dust has settled they should take huge pride in remaining so competitive but the physical and emotional exertions of recent weeks will have taken a considerable toll.

The mood would have been vastly different had they converted one of several good second-half chances, the last of them falling to Mehdi Taremi deep into added time. He could not squeeze the ball far enough beyond Matt Turner, claiming to have been pulled back by Cameron Carter-Vickers and taking animated issue with the match officials after proceedings had concluded. In reality he was clutching at straws: any contact had been inconsequential and the truth was that, over the piece, Iran were beaten by the better side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVOx1_0jRXTOJL00

It was a triumph for the USA, who deserved the winner Christian Pulisic mustered seven minutes before half‑time. There may be a cost: in scoring from close range Pulisic collided with the Iran goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, and did not appear for the second half, undergoing precautionary scans in hospital for an abdominal injury. The prognosis remains to be seen but, for now, Gregg Berhalter and his players will savour the prospect of facing the Netherlands on Saturday.

They mastered an occasion for which the buildup contained enough storylines, strands and sledges to fill a tome. Iran’s football association had unsuccessfully requested Fifa ban the USA from the tournament for using an altered version of their flag on social media in solidarity with oppressed women in the country; Carlos Queiroz had stirred the pot by shining a light on social problems across the Atlantic and all this is before anyone factors in the longer-term history between the two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rR4PE_0jRXTOJL00
Iran’s Ali Karimi is dejected in defeat. Photograph: Ricardo Mazalán/AP

Singing their national anthem with varying degrees of enthusiasm, the Iran players could not fail to hear the whistles raining down from sections of their support. Those were aimed at the regime, not the men caught in the middle; when play began the fans’ energy was channelled into deafening support of their team, only falling chillingly silent when Pulisic finished off a superb move.

“The dream is over,” Queiroz said before paying tribute to the remarkable application of his squad. “Throughout my career I have never seen players who gave so much and received so little in return. I am extraordinarily proud of their dedication and the effort that they made, wearing their jerseys for their country.”

A point would have seen them qualify but, after starting like a team that fancied all three, they spent most of the opening period overrun by a fit, fast USA team that Queiroz described as “Ferraris”. The goal had been coming even if clear chances had not preceded it; Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie had assumed control of midfield while Sergiño Dest and Timothy Weah wreaked chaos down the right.

Their pressure told in slick fashion with execution straight from the training ground. Everything had to be perfect and it was: from McKennie’s 45-yard diagonal ball towards Dest, to the right-back’s run and deliberate header across the six-yard box, to Pulisic’s sharply timed dart and adept finish from close in. The blow he took in the process will have been worth it.

“They deserved to score,” Queiroz admitted. But his assessment of the second half was that Iran did, too, and he concluded a draw would have been “the right result”. They did not mount enough sustained pressure to be entirely convincing, even as the USA went into their shell, but the substitute Saman Ghoddos was wayward from two presentable openings and Ramin Rezaeian headed a whisker wide as the minutes ticked down.

The suspension of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and evident fitness issues surrounding Sardar Azmoun, who was withdrawn at the interval, limited their attacking options and they looked leggy for extended periods. Taremi fluffed a golden chance to tee up a sitter for Azmoun before the USA took control but Iran never quite seemed sharp enough.

It all made for an occasion that passed mercifully quietly, even if there was no pre-match repeat of the joint photograph taken when the countries met at France 98. Berhalter noted that this year’s team had summoned the intensity that their predecessors, who were beaten 2-1 back then, could not. That made a sizable difference but surely the environment within which Iran have been forced to operate did, too.

“Thanks to their work, the conversations, the players little by little started smiling again,” Queiroz said. “They understand to whom they are playing, they understand their mission when they are playing for Iran.” In helping shine a light on the appalling conditions faced by so many there, perhaps they have fulfilled part of it in Qatar. Whether generated on or off the pitch, the hurt and sadness will not pass quickly.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Independent

US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent

Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Daily Mail

'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia

Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
The Guardian

The Guardian

520K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy