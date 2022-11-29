Read full article on original website
South Korea advances at World Cup after stoppage-time winner
South Korea was heading out of the tournament until Son Heung-min led a length-of-the-field breakaway in the first minute of added time and slipped a pass through to Hwang, who converted a low finish.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16. After opening the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in one of biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, Argentina wound up finishing in first place in Group C and will next play Australia — a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage. Messi rolls into Saturday’s game suddenly in a strong position in likely his final World Cup.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow demands west recognises annexations before peace talks – as it happened
Moscow says west’s refusal to recognise illegally annexed regions is a barrier to peace talks
theScore
Switzerland holds off Serbia to join Brazil in World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
World Cup scores, updates: South Korea advances with thrilling stoppage-time goal as Portugal tops Group H
It was a testy finish to Group H as Uruguay and South Korea vied for the second-place spot, but a last-gasp goal from Hwang Hee-chan lifted South Korea over Portugal and into the Round of 16. Uruguay had to feel comfortable in the second half of its own match holding...
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina-Australia
Two-time World Cup champion Argentina takes on Australia in a Round of 16 match Saturday. The Albiceleste finished first in Group C with six points after beating Poland and Mexico and losing to Saudi Arabia. Argentina is in the knockout stage for the 11th time in the past 12 World Cups.
At Shanghai vigil, bold shout for change preceded crackdown
What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds
