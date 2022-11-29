Read full article on original website
Wrongfully Convicted Grundy County man files Lawsuit against several
Adam Braseel is suing the Grundy County government, along with former Sheriff’s Office members and a former TBI agent, for his wrongful conviction in the 2006 murder of Malcom Burrows. The lawsuit says Braseel was originally indicted for first degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, attempt to commit...
wfmynews2.com
School administrator charged with child molestation, giving alcohol to minors, authorities say
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — An administrator with the Murray County School System has been arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, age 43, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to investigators....
WDEF
Catoosa drug suspect also charged as Fentanyl dealer in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA/RINGGOLD (WDEF) – Officials with Hamilton and Catoosa counties say they have a drug dealer in common. Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Catoosa County on drug charges last week. But in the process, they say they found evidence that Anthony Ladarin Ward was...
weisradio.com
Centre Man Arrested In Connection With Assault Of Police Officer at Football Game
On Wednesday, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department charged 42 year old Allen Starr of Centre for assaulting Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton at the Cherokee County/Oneonta football game Friday night. According to Oneonta Police Chief Clifton, he was trying to get between Starr and the Oneonta coaching staff when...
WTVC
Chattanooga man arrested in Arizona for leading police on chase, trafficking immigrants
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Chattanooga man was arrested in Arizona for leading police on a chase and trafficking undocumented immigrants Friday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says. CCSO says Jonathan Garcia Hernandez, a 19-year-old from Chattanooga, led police officers across three agencies on a chase starting outside of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
allongeorgia.com
Murray County School Administrator Arrested for Child Molestation
According to the GBI, Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, age 43, of Chatsworth, GA, has been arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape, related to an investigation of Terry, an administrator in the Murray County School System, having a sexual relationship with a student. Terry was charged with 10...
Driver throws out bag with gun, drugs during high-speed chase, Georgia police say
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Georgia turned into an eventful high-speed chase on Monday, Polk County police said. Officers were conducting speed stops on Highway 101 at Live Oak Road. Officers said they clocked a black Ford Fusion going around 85 mph in a 55-mph zone.
3 charged with burglary, theft in DeKalb County
Three people were arrested after a series of storage unit break-ins in the tri-state area, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.
weisradio.com
Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation
A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
WTVC
Charges dropped against former policy advisor for Hamilton County Mayor Wamp
HAMILTON County, Tenn. — UPDATE: A Collegedale court confirmed to us Friday, Davis Lundy has had all charges dropped against him. Lundy was arrested in Ooltewah in early October and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.
Georgia gang members sentenced for role in execution of teen for 'snitching'
ATLANTA — Eight gang members have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage member, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “The pain and fear these defendants caused through their senseless violence has forever altered the lives of the victims, the victims’ families, and the witnesses brave enough to assist investigators.” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
WTVC
Former Hamilton Co. DA files motion for evicted Budgetel residents to get their belongings
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Hamilton County DA Neal Pinkston is filing a motion requesting that the current DA Coty Wamp allow two evicted Budgetel residents to go and get their personal belongings from the closed down motel. The motion is requesting that Ruby Williamson and her fiancé Emmanuel...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 1
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016364- 3511 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised of a female at this location having car trouble. On scene the female was not located. 22-016365- 1600 BLK Keeble Street- Alarm- Police responded to check the residence. On scene...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville man charged with criminal homicide as search for missing Chattanooga woman continues
A Nolensville man was arrested at his family's home by the Chattanooga Police Department and charged with criminal homicide in connection with a missing Chattanooga woman. 22-year-old Jason Wen Chen, a Nolensville High graduate who was attending school in Chattanooga, was charged in the death of 22-year-old Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace who was last seen on Nov. 22 in Chattanooga.
WDEF
Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home
UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
WTVC
All activity stopped in Polk County's Ducktown Law court building; Health concerns cited
Polk County, Tenn. — All activity and court proceedings are being moved from the Ducktown Law Court building, to Benton (Polk County Justice Center/Jail) until further notice. The request was made by the Polk County Commission and Polk County General Sessions Judge Brooklynn Townsend confirmed the stoppage in a...
WDEF
Red Bank High student charged with bringing a knife to school
RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Red Bank High student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. Hamilton County officials describe it as a “large kitchen knife.”. They say the school SRO arrested the student at school, who admitted to bringing the knife to harm another student.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police arrest 29 year old suspect for Bonny Oaks Carjackings
Chattanooga Police say they used drone technology and their investigators to find the location of the carjacking suspect who fled the scene after the wreck. They called out SWAT, hostage negotiators and K9 officers to the scene. Police say after negotiations with the suspect failed, they sent in the dog...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
