ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit

On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
allongeorgia.com

Murray County School Administrator Arrested for Child Molestation

According to the GBI, Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, age 43, of Chatsworth, GA, has been arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape, related to an investigation of Terry, an administrator in the Murray County School System, having a sexual relationship with a student. Terry was charged with 10...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation

A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
TRION, GA
11Alive

Georgia gang members sentenced for role in execution of teen for 'snitching'

ATLANTA — Eight gang members have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage member, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “The pain and fear these defendants caused through their senseless violence has forever altered the lives of the victims, the victims’ families, and the witnesses brave enough to assist investigators.” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 1

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016364- 3511 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised of a female at this location having car trouble. On scene the female was not located. 22-016365- 1600 BLK Keeble Street- Alarm- Police responded to check the residence. On scene...
EAST RIDGE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville man charged with criminal homicide as search for missing Chattanooga woman continues

A Nolensville man was arrested at his family's home by the Chattanooga Police Department and charged with criminal homicide in connection with a missing Chattanooga woman. 22-year-old Jason Wen Chen, a Nolensville High graduate who was attending school in Chattanooga, was charged in the death of 22-year-old Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace who was last seen on Nov. 22 in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home

UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Red Bank High student charged with bringing a knife to school

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Red Bank High student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. Hamilton County officials describe it as a “large kitchen knife.”. They say the school SRO arrested the student at school, who admitted to bringing the knife to harm another student.
RED BANK, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace

Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy