Delray Beach, FL

HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
Global study on hearing loss causes highlights problem in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida is an area known for its high energy, and sometimes loud bars and nightclubs. But that same loud music and sounds we enjoy for fun contributes to an even bigger problem highlighted in a new study. It’s published in the journal...
Sunny start to our week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a great start to our week, with this weather pattern sticking around for the next several days. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning, with a few inland areas dropping into the upper 50s. Skies are clear, with a few showers off...
Boca Vet uses new technology to quantify pain in pets

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Dr. Boaz Man says when he opened up his practice at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital, his goal was to make sure it was a fear-free and pain-free experience. Now with a new technology called PainTrace, Man can achieve that mission every day. "It allows...
DOJ: Shark diving crew convicted for stealing fishing gear, while police chief was onboard

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in West Palm Beach convicted two men after law enforcement said they stole commercial fishing gear in federal waters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their shark diving business from Jupiter Inlet. In August 2020, the two were operating a boat carrying a police chief and his family, visiting tourists from the Midwest, and two other tourists, when investigators said they commited a crime on camera in front of everyone.
Man missing, possibly endangered in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man in Lake Park. Authorities say 23-year-old Youri Armando Chevelon was last seen in Lake Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. Youri was seen on foot wearing a white tank top and red shorts....
Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
Crane accident closes I-95, sends 2 men to hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in the hospital and part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale is closed after a construction accident. It happened Monday morning near the highway, just north of Broward Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting heavy equipment when...
PBSO searching for suspect accused of stealing holiday inflatables

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual that stole holiday inflatables from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach in late November. Investigators say the suspect stole a number of inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park community. Detectives say...
Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...
Man found dead on canal bank in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Reports of a shooting led deputies to find a man dead on a canal bank. Early Sunday morning deputies went to Corkscrew Blvd in unincorporated Clewiston in reference to a shooting. When they arrived deputies were told that there was a dead man on a...
