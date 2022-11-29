JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in West Palm Beach convicted two men after law enforcement said they stole commercial fishing gear in federal waters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their shark diving business from Jupiter Inlet. In August 2020, the two were operating a boat carrying a police chief and his family, visiting tourists from the Midwest, and two other tourists, when investigators said they commited a crime on camera in front of everyone.

