Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
cbs12.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
cbs12.com
'I see them daily:' keeping your family safe in the age of delivery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a 7-year-old girl was abducted and killed by a contracted FedEx delivery driver, safety in neighborhoods is top of mind in Palm Beach County. During the holidays, there are large amounts of delivery service drivers on the roads and in neighborhoods. They...
cbs12.com
Global study on hearing loss causes highlights problem in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida is an area known for its high energy, and sometimes loud bars and nightclubs. But that same loud music and sounds we enjoy for fun contributes to an even bigger problem highlighted in a new study. It’s published in the journal...
cbs12.com
Sunny start to our week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a great start to our week, with this weather pattern sticking around for the next several days. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning, with a few inland areas dropping into the upper 50s. Skies are clear, with a few showers off...
cbs12.com
Boca Vet uses new technology to quantify pain in pets
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Dr. Boaz Man says when he opened up his practice at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital, his goal was to make sure it was a fear-free and pain-free experience. Now with a new technology called PainTrace, Man can achieve that mission every day. "It allows...
cbs12.com
DOJ: Shark diving crew convicted for stealing fishing gear, while police chief was onboard
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in West Palm Beach convicted two men after law enforcement said they stole commercial fishing gear in federal waters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their shark diving business from Jupiter Inlet. In August 2020, the two were operating a boat carrying a police chief and his family, visiting tourists from the Midwest, and two other tourists, when investigators said they commited a crime on camera in front of everyone.
cbs12.com
Man missing, possibly endangered in Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man in Lake Park. Authorities say 23-year-old Youri Armando Chevelon was last seen in Lake Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. Youri was seen on foot wearing a white tank top and red shorts....
cbs12.com
Man arrested for stealing groceries, alcohol from store in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over the weekend, Palm Beach County investigators arrested Albert Foster. Foster is accused of stealing food and alcohol from a store in Lake Worth Beach. Detectives say it happened in early November at the El Bodegon Grocery Store on the 1900 block of...
cbs12.com
Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
cbs12.com
Crane accident closes I-95, sends 2 men to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in the hospital and part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale is closed after a construction accident. It happened Monday morning near the highway, just north of Broward Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting heavy equipment when...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach State College offers Amazon employees access to 130 degrees for free
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Amazon employees are getting access to some major opportunities at Palm Beach State College. The college has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing hourly employees with access to its more than 130 degree and certificate programs. “This...
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Publix in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A big win at a local grocery store. On Dec. 4, the Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The $204,514.75 prize was sold at the Publix on NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard.
cbs12.com
Worker dies after construction crane accident that closed I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The construction accident that closed part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale for most of Monday has turned deadly. CBS Miami reported one of the two workers rushed to the hospital has died. The victim’s name was not released. The two men had been...
cbs12.com
St. Lucie Public Schools to build two new schools to accommodate population boom
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Port St. Lucie is expanding rapidly by adding homes and businesses, and now schools. A new high school will be going up off Crosstown Parkway and it'll hold roughly 2,000 students. But that's not the only one being built -...
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for suspect accused of stealing holiday inflatables
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual that stole holiday inflatables from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach in late November. Investigators say the suspect stole a number of inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park community. Detectives say...
cbs12.com
Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...
cbs12.com
State: Firm owner didn't carry workers comp, falsified proof of insurance to 3 area cities
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a maintenance company is facing criminal charges after the state said he wasn't carrying the required workers compensation insurance. Not only that, the company had contracts with three area municipalities and the investigator said the owner sent each of them...
cbs12.com
Murder suspect tried to escape in someone's car, hide in nearby apartment, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge for Monday's deadly shooting in West Palm Beach. Police said in the arrest report they received ShotSpotter notifications just before 1 p.m. on 54th Street just west of U.S. 1.
cbs12.com
Man found dead on canal bank in Clewiston
CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Reports of a shooting led deputies to find a man dead on a canal bank. Early Sunday morning deputies went to Corkscrew Blvd in unincorporated Clewiston in reference to a shooting. When they arrived deputies were told that there was a dead man on a...
cbs12.com
Woman accused of battery on boyfriend, leaving him 'tired of being physically abused'
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police because of a fight with her ex but she ended up the one getting arrested. This happened Friday night, Nov. 25, at a hotel on W. Ocean Drive in Boynton Beach. Police wrote Stephanie Persad, 33, told them her boyfriend...
Comments / 0