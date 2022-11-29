Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
Related
Post Register
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the...
How An Idaho Police Department Challenges Parents to Up Their Elf Game
For years, you’ve sat back and quietly watched creative photos of other parents’ “Elf on the Shelf” shenanigans. Your kids are finally at the age where they can appreciate their own “scout elf” so you caved and brought one into your home. Now you have regrets.
EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. The post EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths appeared first on Local News 8.
signalamerican.com
Weiser elementary school students receive new boots
Weiser elementary students will all have drier and warmer feet this winter thanks to a generous donation. On Nov. 9, Optum, in partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, C-A-L Ranch stores and the State Department of Education, donated boots to the Weiser elementary schools as part of their fourth annual “Give Cold Feet the Boot” statewide program.
Post Register
Meridian teacher who created board game 'Glyphics' developing new games for market
BOISE, ID (CBS2) — Eric Olsen, a math teacher at Idaho Technical Career Academy recently created a board game - called Glyphics - to bring students together. The board game is now gaining national attention, and even available at Target, Amazon and local toy stores across the Treasure Valley.
City of Boise places OPA Director on administrative leave, director's attorney issues response
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Friday that the Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) would be placed on administrative leave, citing a concern of actions taken while in office. Jesus Jara joined city staff on Aug. 31, 2021, when he was made director of...
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Post Register
Mayor McLean places OPA Director on administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor McLean and the Boise City Council have placed Jesus Jara, Director of the Office of Police Accountability for the Boise Police Department on administrative leave. OPA Director, Jesus Jara, has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately at the direction of Mayor McLean...
valleynewslive.com
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in a small, southwestern Idaho town believe a man involved in the disappearance of a young boy is on the run and is in North Dakota. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen outside near his Fruitland, Idaho home on July 27, 2021. Police believe the boy was likely abducted.
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Post Register
Endangered Missing Teen sought by BPD
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police detectives and School Resource Officers are looking for a missing teen. Marcus is 17-years old and was last seen near N. Curtis Rd. and W. Emerald St. on November 30, 2022. Marcus is considered endangered because he takes medication that he does not...
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Post Register
Central District Health conducting Tuberculosis investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CDH reports: "Central District Health (CDH) has confirmed that an individual residing in the Centennial High School Attendance area has been diagnosed with TB. The individual attended Centennial High School for 50 days between May and October 2022. At this time, there is no known...
Post Register
Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
Boise Mayor Hires Iran Contra Lawyer to Investigate Boise PBD
If one was to judge the competency of the city of Boise by the mayor's recent police conference, let's say former mayor Dave Bieter wouldn't have lost the mayor's race. The mayor's press conference resembled a high school talent show without talent. The mayor's supporting cast featured the Boise City Council, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar, and union members representing Boise Police.
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights
There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
Post Register
Mayor McLean announces next steps in BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise will be bringing in an outside investigator to look into the activities of a former police captain, who's recently been associated with a white supremacist group. Mayor McLean joined members of the Boise City Council, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar and the local police...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police still searching for remains of missing boy
(NewsNation) — Police in Fruitland, Idaho, announced on Thursday they still have not located the remains of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Vaughan went missing in July of 2021 when he was 5 years old. At the time, Vaughan’s mother was at work and his father was checking on his sister. Vaughan was seen going to houses in the neighborhood, presumably looking for kids to play with.
Comments / 0