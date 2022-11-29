ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, ID

Post Register

Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. The post EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
signalamerican.com

Weiser elementary school students receive new boots

Weiser elementary students will all have drier and warmer feet this winter thanks to a generous donation.  On Nov. 9, Optum, in partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, C-A-L Ranch stores and the State Department of Education, donated boots to the Weiser elementary schools as part of their fourth annual “Give Cold Feet the Boot” statewide program.
WEISER, ID
105.5 The Fan

How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mayor McLean places OPA Director on administrative leave

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor McLean and the Boise City Council have placed Jesus Jara, Director of the Office of Police Accountability for the Boise Police Department on administrative leave. OPA Director, Jesus Jara, has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately at the direction of Mayor McLean...
BOISE, ID
valleynewslive.com

Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in a small, southwestern Idaho town believe a man involved in the disappearance of a young boy is on the run and is in North Dakota. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen outside near his Fruitland, Idaho home on July 27, 2021. Police believe the boy was likely abducted.
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal

Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Endangered Missing Teen sought by BPD

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police detectives and School Resource Officers are looking for a missing teen. Marcus is 17-years old and was last seen near N. Curtis Rd. and W. Emerald St. on November 30, 2022. Marcus is considered endangered because he takes medication that he does not...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Central District Health conducting Tuberculosis investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CDH reports: "Central District Health (CDH) has confirmed that an individual residing in the Centennial High School Attendance area has been diagnosed with TB. The individual attended Centennial High School for 50 days between May and October 2022. At this time, there is no known...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Mayor Hires Iran Contra Lawyer to Investigate Boise PBD

If one was to judge the competency of the city of Boise by the mayor's recent police conference, let's say former mayor Dave Bieter wouldn't have lost the mayor's race. The mayor's press conference resembled a high school talent show without talent. The mayor's supporting cast featured the Boise City Council, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar, and union members representing Boise Police.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide

BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights

There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mayor McLean announces next steps in BPD investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise will be bringing in an outside investigator to look into the activities of a former police captain, who's recently been associated with a white supremacist group. Mayor McLean joined members of the Boise City Council, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar and the local police...
BOISE, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police still searching for remains of missing boy

(NewsNation) — Police in Fruitland, Idaho, announced on Thursday they still have not located the remains of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Vaughan went missing in July of 2021 when he was 5 years old. At the time, Vaughan’s mother was at work and his father was checking on his sister. Vaughan was seen going to houses in the neighborhood, presumably looking for kids to play with.
FRUITLAND, ID

