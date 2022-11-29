Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
fox34.com
South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
fox34.com
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
brownwoodnews.com
UNDER THE STETSON: Feed the Dog
When living in Lubbock several years ago, I had a neighbor that would keep their dog chained to a fence post. The dog looked underweight and “scraggly” and did not appear to be enjoying life. The owners did not neglect the dog’s basics needs; they just did nothing...
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
fox34.com
CBD American Shaman of Lubbock store burglarized twice, 90 minutes apart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of CBD American Shaman of Lubbock at 82nd and Indiana is hoping the community can help identify the person who broke into their shop early Thursday morning. This is the second burglary in the past three years. The surveillance cameras show a person wearing...
everythinglubbock.com
DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
fox34.com
Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!
KCBD
Temperatures flip-flop between winter and spring
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From spring to winter again on the South Plains. While it was in the 60s and 70s today, tomorrow will be back to the 40s with a few 50s for afternoon highs. Another strong cold front moves across the region overnight bringing northerly winds and colder air.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
KCBD
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
fox34.com
Covenant Health to host community job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
KCBD
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
everythinglubbock.com
Semi-truck crash in Lubbock County prompts hazmat response
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m. At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”. DPS said the person was...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene. Uvalde CISD sued for...
Lubbock parent ‘frustrated’ after video of daughter slap boxing at Boys & Girls Club
A Lubbock mom said she is frustrated after she received a video of her daughter slap boxing with another member at the Boys & Girls Club.
Comments / 0