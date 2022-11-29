ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

1017thepoint.com

FAMILY WITH SIX CHILDREN LOSE ALL IN HOUSE FIRE

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond family lost everything in a house fire Thursday. It broke out at a home on South 23rd just south of L Street. Flames were showing when firefighters arrived. The residents were able to make it out of the house, but lost all their possessions. Those residents included six childen that range in age from an infant to ten years old. One resident said that a space heater had been plugged in but was unsure if that was the cause. There are requests on social media asking for help with clothing for the family.
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Pink Ribbon Girls brings Christmas to Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL — Just in time for a festive and memorable Christmas event, “Small Town Christmas” is coming to Pleasant Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. at the Exchange, 210 W. High St, Pleasant Hill. “Pink Ribbon Girls exists to serve every person and family affected by...
PLEASANT HILL, OH
1017thepoint.com

CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

FORMER DRY CLEANING BUILDING DAMAGED BY FIRE

(Richmond, IN)--A fire broke out Sunday morning at a former Richmond dry cleaning location. It happened near the intersection of South West 9th and West Main Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing and were able to get it under control in about a half an hour. No injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on the cause or the dollar amount of damage. The building had no utilities. Richmond police had responded to a call for a domestic incident at that location the day before the fire broke out.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN CRASH

(Richmond, IN)--An ambulance on an emergency run was involved in a Richmond crash Thursday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of South 9th and A. Here’s Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. "They had just gotten dispatched. They turned their lights and sirens on. They went to pass her on the left side and she turned into them." There were no injuries and damage was minimal. There was another accident in Richmond Thursday that resulted in one person being flown to a Level One trauma center. A scooter rider collided with a vehicle on Progress Drive near Holland Colors. There’s no word on that person’s identity or condition.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS NIEWOEHNER ROAD BARN

(Richmond, IN)--A large barn fire broke out on Niewoehner Road in Richmond Monday morning. It started at around 3:30 Monday morning on a property near the bottom of the large hill at the north end of Niewoehner. Richmond firefighters responded and got help from other agencies including Boston and Abington. Crews had cleared up by 6 o’clcock. A battalion chief said that the barn burned to the ground in ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy road closure starting Monday

TROY — Part of North Oxford Street in Troy will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday Dec. 16. North Oxford Street from West Main to West Water Streets will be closed due to the installation of storm/drain pipes starting at 7 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. the following Friday, Dec. 16.
TROY, OH
WDTN

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Visit Santa Saturday in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Visit with Santa event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services returns this year on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. Admission is a non-perishable food item or new unwrapped toy. Cash donations are also accepted. All cash, food and toy donations will be distributed to local families through Needy Basket.
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Christmas at Johnston Farm returns Saturday

PIQUA — The Johnston Farm will revive a popular local tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Christmas at the Johnston Farm for the first time in three years. “This is an opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with our past,” Site Manager Andy Hite said. “Our visitors enjoy the opportunity to sort of peal back the cover of history, and gain some insight into Christmases past and learn a bit more about where many of our current traditions that are a part of our celebrations have come to us from, and what they mean.”
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Casstown-Fletcher Road closed

FLETCHER — Casstown-Fletcher Road will be closed between Miami-Shelby Road and Snodgrass Road from Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. for culvert replacement. For more information, contact the Miami County Engineers Office at 937-440-5656.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Man dies after crashing car at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing at a gas station in Colerain Township Wednesday night, investigators said. According to police, Edric Mbayo was driving a Ford Explorer at an "excessive speed" when he clipped another car, lost control and crashed at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 10 p.m. The car did not hit the building or any gas pumps.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Falknor road closed

NEWTON — Falknor Road will be closed between State Route 48 and Owens Road, over the Stillwater river from Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The road is closed for bridge repair over the river. For more information, contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash

According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH

