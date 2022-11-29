Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Related
1017thepoint.com
FAMILY WITH SIX CHILDREN LOSE ALL IN HOUSE FIRE
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond family lost everything in a house fire Thursday. It broke out at a home on South 23rd just south of L Street. Flames were showing when firefighters arrived. The residents were able to make it out of the house, but lost all their possessions. Those residents included six childen that range in age from an infant to ten years old. One resident said that a space heater had been plugged in but was unsure if that was the cause. There are requests on social media asking for help with clothing for the family.
miamivalleytoday.com
Pink Ribbon Girls brings Christmas to Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL — Just in time for a festive and memorable Christmas event, “Small Town Christmas” is coming to Pleasant Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. at the Exchange, 210 W. High St, Pleasant Hill. “Pink Ribbon Girls exists to serve every person and family affected by...
One person is dead after crashing car into Colerain Twp gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after crashing into a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road Wednesday night, according to our news partners at WCPO. Around 10 p.m., the crash shut down Colerain Avenue as police responded to the scene, WCPO said.
1017thepoint.com
CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
1017thepoint.com
FORMER DRY CLEANING BUILDING DAMAGED BY FIRE
(Richmond, IN)--A fire broke out Sunday morning at a former Richmond dry cleaning location. It happened near the intersection of South West 9th and West Main Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing and were able to get it under control in about a half an hour. No injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on the cause or the dollar amount of damage. The building had no utilities. Richmond police had responded to a call for a domestic incident at that location the day before the fire broke out.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN CRASH
(Richmond, IN)--An ambulance on an emergency run was involved in a Richmond crash Thursday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of South 9th and A. Here’s Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. "They had just gotten dispatched. They turned their lights and sirens on. They went to pass her on the left side and she turned into them." There were no injuries and damage was minimal. There was another accident in Richmond Thursday that resulted in one person being flown to a Level One trauma center. A scooter rider collided with a vehicle on Progress Drive near Holland Colors. There’s no word on that person’s identity or condition.
Man shot in Springfield: Police seek video
Over the course of the investigation, police say they have been informed there may be video of the incident.
1017thepoint.com
MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS NIEWOEHNER ROAD BARN
(Richmond, IN)--A large barn fire broke out on Niewoehner Road in Richmond Monday morning. It started at around 3:30 Monday morning on a property near the bottom of the large hill at the north end of Niewoehner. Richmond firefighters responded and got help from other agencies including Boston and Abington. Crews had cleared up by 6 o’clcock. A battalion chief said that the barn burned to the ground in ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway
Everyone likes free money.
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman who died alone at hospital
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Kennedy Heights woman died alone in the hospital, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find her relatives so she can have a proper burial. 66-year-old Joanne Riley passed away November 2 at UC Medical Center. That was six days before her birthday. She...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure starting Monday
TROY — Part of North Oxford Street in Troy will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday Dec. 16. North Oxford Street from West Main to West Water Streets will be closed due to the installation of storm/drain pipes starting at 7 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. the following Friday, Dec. 16.
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
peakofohio.com
Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
miamivalleytoday.com
Visit Santa Saturday in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Visit with Santa event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services returns this year on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. Admission is a non-perishable food item or new unwrapped toy. Cash donations are also accepted. All cash, food and toy donations will be distributed to local families through Needy Basket.
miamivalleytoday.com
Christmas at Johnston Farm returns Saturday
PIQUA — The Johnston Farm will revive a popular local tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Christmas at the Johnston Farm for the first time in three years. “This is an opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with our past,” Site Manager Andy Hite said. “Our visitors enjoy the opportunity to sort of peal back the cover of history, and gain some insight into Christmases past and learn a bit more about where many of our current traditions that are a part of our celebrations have come to us from, and what they mean.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Casstown-Fletcher Road closed
FLETCHER — Casstown-Fletcher Road will be closed between Miami-Shelby Road and Snodgrass Road from Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. for culvert replacement. For more information, contact the Miami County Engineers Office at 937-440-5656.
WCPO
Man dies after crashing car at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing at a gas station in Colerain Township Wednesday night, investigators said. According to police, Edric Mbayo was driving a Ford Explorer at an "excessive speed" when he clipped another car, lost control and crashed at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 10 p.m. The car did not hit the building or any gas pumps.
miamivalleytoday.com
Falknor road closed
NEWTON — Falknor Road will be closed between State Route 48 and Owens Road, over the Stillwater river from Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The road is closed for bridge repair over the river. For more information, contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.
1 dead, 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash
According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.
Comments / 0