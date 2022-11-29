ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

The Ultimate Holiday Guide To Collin County

Texas is BIG on celebrations. Holidays are no exception. It’s that time of the year, and things can feel overwhelming. What should you do? Where should you go? And where should you shop? Local Profile has a roadmap, so you don’t miss the best things to do this holiday season. It’s our gift to you.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Holiday shoppers find unique gifts at Van Alstyne market

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- Railcar Farmers Market of Van Alstyne hosted its season finale Christmas market event Tuesday afternoon. Each Tuesday since spring, Railcar Farmers Market has set up vendors to sell local goods in Van Alstyne's Social District. "The townspeople are really supportive of the market," said Railcar...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
localprofile.com

How To Survive Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights

Tis’ the season! And all across DFW, Christmas lights are in full glow. While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. There’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular but now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco police warn residents, be vigilant this holiday season after recent robberies

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in Frisco, police say remain vigilant this holiday season.In recent weeks people have become victims of a wide variety of crimes, mostly in public places. Frisco police hosted a town hall on personal safety Wednesday night at City Hall, where they gave an update on the cases and offered safety advice everyone can use. One Frisco resident, who does not want to share his name or face, came to this town hall looking for answers.He told police he was a victim of a recent home invasion. Two people forced their way into the home,...
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold

If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer in the nick of time right as Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was about to put the estate on auction. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing about to go to auction. Through our digging, we knew all about it of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
DALLAS, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
FORT WORTH, TX
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
Local Profile

How To Prepare Texas Homes For Cold Weather

Colder temperatures are upon us. So, while we pull out those winter coats, we have to make sure our homes are taken care of as well. The city of McKinney has posted a reminder on its website to help residents protect their homes from the cold. The city announced on...
MCKINNEY, TX
Reform Austin

Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance

The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy