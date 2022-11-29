Read full article on original website
The Ultimate Holiday Guide To Collin County
Texas is BIG on celebrations. Holidays are no exception. It’s that time of the year, and things can feel overwhelming. What should you do? Where should you go? And where should you shop? Local Profile has a roadmap, so you don’t miss the best things to do this holiday season. It’s our gift to you.
KTEN.com
Holiday shoppers find unique gifts at Van Alstyne market
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- Railcar Farmers Market of Van Alstyne hosted its season finale Christmas market event Tuesday afternoon. Each Tuesday since spring, Railcar Farmers Market has set up vendors to sell local goods in Van Alstyne's Social District. "The townspeople are really supportive of the market," said Railcar...
localprofile.com
How To Survive Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights
Tis’ the season! And all across DFW, Christmas lights are in full glow. While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. There’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular but now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.
Dallas-based chain Cantina Laredo selling family packs of tamales this holiday season: Here’s how to get yours
Cantina Laredo is offering family packs of tamales this holiday season. Tamales are a huge staple in a lot of Hispanic households.
Megachurch Gets Backlash For Selling $60 Tickets For Annual Christmas Program
Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano has faced scrutiny after a video showed a behind-the-scenes clip of its extravagant Christmas program. The church is charging up to $60 for tickets to the show. A viral TikTok posted on November 27, showed multiple performers drumming while suspected from the ceiling while the...
Frisco police warn residents, be vigilant this holiday season after recent robberies
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in Frisco, police say remain vigilant this holiday season.In recent weeks people have become victims of a wide variety of crimes, mostly in public places. Frisco police hosted a town hall on personal safety Wednesday night at City Hall, where they gave an update on the cases and offered safety advice everyone can use. One Frisco resident, who does not want to share his name or face, came to this town hall looking for answers.He told police he was a victim of a recent home invasion. Two people forced their way into the home,...
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
CandysDirt.com
It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold
If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer in the nick of time right as Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was about to put the estate on auction. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing about to go to auction. Through our digging, we knew all about it of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
fox4news.com
Thieves steal furniture, appliances from Dallas group home for disabled adults
DALLAS - Thursday and Friday were supposed to be moving day for four women moving into a group home in Dallas, but thieves stole just about everything inside. The home designated for people with disabilities is located in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood. The home is run by Ability Connection, a...
Ever Heard of the Dallas Thrift Store That Will Smoke Meat for You?
Now this is my kind of place. I love to go and rummage through thrift stores. I can totally spend an afternoon searching for cool stuff that I can get on the cheap. I also happen to love barbecue. So, EV’s Thrift Store down in Dallas is firmly on my radar.
Classic Restaurant in Texas Keeps Holiday Cheer Going All Season Long
It has over 100k lights!
How To Prepare Texas Homes For Cold Weather
Colder temperatures are upon us. So, while we pull out those winter coats, we have to make sure our homes are taken care of as well. The city of McKinney has posted a reminder on its website to help residents protect their homes from the cold. The city announced on...
Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance
The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to serve frozen treats in west Frisco
Dine in and drive-thru hours will be noon-10 p.m. seven days a week at the Frisco location. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) Frozen treats shop Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open Dec. 6 at 8555 FM 423 in Frisco. Jeremiah’s features three main frozen treats—soft ice cream; Italian ice; and The Gelati, which layers Italian ice and soft ice cream.
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: You Could Live in the 2022 Dallas Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Even if a house is a turnkey, it’s likely you’ll start daydreaming about home improvement plans before you sign the deed. Maybe the primary bedroom is begging for a fresh paint job. Perhaps the upstairs guest bath needs updating. Some of these projects you’ll do yourself, and some you’ll hire out.
