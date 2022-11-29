ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest

A reckless driving complaint near the Mac-O-Chee Castle led to an OVI arrest for a Quincy woman Tuesday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received the complaint just before 7 a.m. The caller reported they observed a vehicle heading south on County Road 1 at a high rate of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal

LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 dead, another injured in fiery semi-truck crash; I-75 closed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died, and another was brought to the hospital after two semi-trucks and two cars collided on I-75, closing both lanes for several hours. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, four vehicles collided on I-75 near the eastbound ramp for I-70 and the exits for Eaton and Vandalia. […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Jury finds man guilty of killing Germantown man

DAYTON — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Dayton man accused of murder in the killing of a Germantown man earlier this year. The Montgomery County Common Pleas jury found Christopher Debord guilty on all 16 charges he was facing, including aggravated murder. News Center 7 was in the courtroom Thursday for closing arguments and the verdict.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Camper theft

On November 24, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a camper theft from Davis Camper Sales in northern Darke County. As a result of following up leads, Darke County Detectives, with the assistance of Portland Police Department and Jay County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana located the stolen trailer.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash

LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy