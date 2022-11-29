Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest
A reckless driving complaint near the Mac-O-Chee Castle led to an OVI arrest for a Quincy woman Tuesday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received the complaint just before 7 a.m. The caller reported they observed a vehicle heading south on County Road 1 at a high rate of...
Man shot in Springfield: Police seek video
Over the course of the investigation, police say they have been informed there may be video of the incident.
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
Grinch-like crime: Police search for 3 men caught on video stealing layaway items
DAYTON — Some Christmas shoppers are out of luck after thieves hit layaway storerooms at two local businesses. Police are searching for the three men seen in surveillance video taking items out of a stockroom at a Citi Trends store. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with investigators and...
peakofohio.com
Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
Man robs local bank with note; Police seek information from public for identity of suspect
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) social media page. The robbery occurred at the LCNB branch on...
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
Law enforcement locates endangered missing man
According to the Kettering Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Haggard drove away from his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return. The incident took place on Jamaica Road in Germantown.
miamivalleytoday.com
Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
1 dead, another injured in fiery semi-truck crash; I-75 closed
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died, and another was brought to the hospital after two semi-trucks and two cars collided on I-75, closing both lanes for several hours. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, four vehicles collided on I-75 near the eastbound ramp for I-70 and the exits for Eaton and Vandalia. […]
Jury finds man guilty of killing Germantown man
DAYTON — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Dayton man accused of murder in the killing of a Germantown man earlier this year. The Montgomery County Common Pleas jury found Christopher Debord guilty on all 16 charges he was facing, including aggravated murder. News Center 7 was in the courtroom Thursday for closing arguments and the verdict.
One person is dead after crashing car into Colerain Twp gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after crashing into a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road Wednesday night, according to our news partners at WCPO. Around 10 p.m., the crash shut down Colerain Avenue as police responded to the scene, WCPO said.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Camper theft
On November 24, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a camper theft from Davis Camper Sales in northern Darke County. As a result of following up leads, Darke County Detectives, with the assistance of Portland Police Department and Jay County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana located the stolen trailer.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
Video shows police confront theft suspects at store, department to increase patrols this season
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — “Tis the season for blatant theft offenses from our area department stores,” an area police department wrote on social media. Miami Township Police Department said this holiday season officers will proactively patrol neighborhoods and business areas in the hopes prevent thefts. The department shared...
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
Narcity
2 Teens Were Arrested On A Hamilton Bus For Second-Degree Murder & A Suspect Is Still Loose
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested two teenagers for the second-degree murder of a 38-year-old woman, and they are still looking for another suspect. On November 28, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and charged with second-degree murder. The two...
Connersville man believed to have killed himself after shooting father
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man shot his father and then fatally shot himself Wednesday night. Deputies responded to a report of two people who had been shot in the 3100 block of West County Road 650 South in Connersville shortly after 11 p.m.
