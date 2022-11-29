Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thfamilyfunpa.comWilkes-barre, PA
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
abc27.com
Money available for Pennsylvania residents with property tax/rent rebate program
(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program must apply by December 31, 2022, to receive their annual rebate, plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will receive more money than usual this year.
Falls Township considers EIT for 2023
Most people who work in Pennsylvania pay a 1 percent earned income tax. Many are not aware the tax is deducted from their paychecks. However, knowing where the EIT is paid can make all the difference. As Falls Township considers instituting an EIT beginning in 2023, a study found that...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania joins new effort to help people find unclaimed money, property
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Treasury has announced a new way to help reunite people with unclaimed money and property. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a database for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico to help people find money waiting to be claimed. All claims...
School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
wnynewsnow.com
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania lawmakers and state game officials say a new law will make it easier to obtain antlerless deer licenses. With this year’s hunting season already underway, the legislation that was signed into law by Governor Wolf earlier this month won’t take effect until next season.
iheart.com
State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs
>State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for part of a 125-million-dollar program to pay for home repairs for low-income residents and landlords. Republican State Senator Pat Browne of Lehigh says the Whole-Home Repairs program is the largest investment the General Assembly has made in recent history. The application process for counties will be open December 12th and run through January 31st. The statewide program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
Phillymag.com
On the Market in the Poconos: Contemporary in Pocono Lake
Have you ever wanted to buy a designer house directly from the designer? Now’s your chance. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Want more proof that Poconos houses are outstanding values?. Consider this: You now have the opportunity...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State
Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania House begins new session with power struggle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thursday is the first day of the new legislative session in Pennsylvania, but there is confusion over which party has control. House Democrats say they've secured a majority. They picked up 12 seats in the election for 102 overall, which was a majority of seats in the general election, just by the slimmest of margins.
Commonwealth Court dismisses lawsuit over mask mandate
The Commonwealth Court recently dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education and five school districts, including Pennsbury, over mask mandates. Nine parents of school-aged children sued Pennsbury and other school districts in Allegheny County, Monroe County, the Lehigh Valley and Pittsburgh, as well as Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Noe Ortega, arguing that local school districts have no authority to require students and visitors to wear masks during a pandemic and that Ortega was wrong to advise them as such.
Longtime family business in Wilkes-Barre to close
WILKES-BARRE — In deciding to close the business started by his great uncle 95 years ago Hussein Kazimi relied on his head more than his heart. A huge sign, announcing the closing and heavily discounted sale of handmade rugs, has been hung at the 33 W. Market St. storefront of M. Abraham Importer.
Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter
The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
With no majority in the Pa. House, Democrats and Republicans are fighting over who calls the shots
(This story was updated at 10:56 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.) Foreshadowing contentious times to come, Democrats and Republicans in the evenly-divided state House sparred Thursday over who has the power to call a special election for a vacant seat in western Pennsylvania. Caucus leaders took umbrage at each others’ positions on the unusual circumstances […] The post With no majority in the Pa. House, Democrats and Republicans are fighting over who calls the shots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
Passenger flow at W-B/Scranton International Airport near pre-pandemic levels
PITTSTON TWP. — Carl Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Wednesday said passenger numbers “are very strong,” approaching pre-pandemic levels. “We are very optimistic as a result of what we are seeing,” Beardsley said. We will keep watching this trend and hopefully the numbers will...
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
New law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence, adding more stringent penalties for these violations. “This law makes significant changes to existing law that will ultimately increase the protection of all drivers by keeping...
Comments / 0