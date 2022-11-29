ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Park, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO investigate quadplex fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames caused massive damage to a building in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a quadplex that destroyed several of the units. According to some neighbors, three living...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park

A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes

A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Van crashes into sedan, building after attempting to evade police in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami with a vehicle slamming into a building. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th Avenue, just north of Flagler Street, Thursday morning. “Everybody here, all the customers, everybody rushed over there,” said a...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen who confessed to Lauderdale Lakes carjacking faces judge

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy charged in a carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes appeared in juvenile court. Malachi Montgomery on Thursday morning faced a judge regarding the Nov. 5 incident. A judge ordered the teen be held in juvenile detention for 21 days. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash shuts down Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash has led troopers to shut down all lanes on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near Interstate 75, just before 5 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

