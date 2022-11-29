Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Owner of Little Havana engineering firm shares video of fiery head-on crash involving van reported stolen
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video provided by the owner of an engineering firm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood captured the moment a police pursuit involving a van that, investigators said, was reported stolen came to a smashing stop. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Dr. Youssef Hachem, the owner of...
Click10.com
Family seeks answers after father allegedly dropped off by police before being fatally struck by car
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A family wants answers after their father was fatally struck on Interstate 95 in Broward County. It happened back in August, but the family says there are still so many unanswered questions about that night, and they have since hired an attorney. The family says...
WSVN-TV
7News story about NW Miami-Dade cellphone store theft leads to man’s arrest
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News helped police detectives make a break in the case of a theft at a cellphone store in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police said they arrested 32-year-old Sergio Malagon in connection to the theft of three iPhones from the Boost Mobile Boost location at the Village Flea Market and Mall.
WSVN-TV
Florida City woman arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident in Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida City woman has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident and attempting to hide the weapon from police. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the 18-mile stretch of...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate quadplex fire in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames caused massive damage to a building in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a quadplex that destroyed several of the units. According to some neighbors, three living...
NBC Miami
Pair Burglarized Miami-Dade School Buses, Stole Dozens of Samsung Tablets: Police
A man and woman are facing charges after police said they burglarized Miami-Dade County Public School buses on multiple occasions, stealing tablets used to help students with special needs arrive at their correct locations. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday on charges of grand theft and...
Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones hold memorial for high school athlete fatally shot in North Miami-Dade; teen suspect remains locked up
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones gathered at a park in North Miami-Dade to mourn the loss of a high school athlete who, police said, was shot and killed by another teen. Friday night’s candlelight memorial at Sierra Park brought together family, friends and people in the community to...
Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes
A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
WSVN-TV
Broward Sheriff Fire ladder truck catches on fire while parked in service bay
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firetruck was left charred after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened Thursday night off Southwest 34th Street. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue ladder truck caught on fire while parked in a service bay. The truck was destroyed and some equipment...
Florida police search for brazen thief who stole armfuls of merchandise on Black Friday
HIALEAH, Fla. — Police in South Florida are searching for a man who grabbed as much as he could from a department store and walked out the door. Photos show the man dragging dozens of bags and other items out of a Burlington in Hialeah on Black Friday. Officers...
WSVN-TV
Van crashes into sedan, building after attempting to evade police in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami with a vehicle slamming into a building. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th Avenue, just north of Flagler Street, Thursday morning. “Everybody here, all the customers, everybody rushed over there,” said a...
WSVN-TV
Triplex deemed unsafe after fire damages several units in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were forced out of their homes after flames caused massive damage to a triplex in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a building that destroyed units inside.
cw34.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
WSVN-TV
Teen who confessed to Lauderdale Lakes carjacking faces judge
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy charged in a carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes appeared in juvenile court. Malachi Montgomery on Thursday morning faced a judge regarding the Nov. 5 incident. A judge ordered the teen be held in juvenile detention for 21 days. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
WSVN-TV
Death investigation underway after woman’s body found on I-95 in Oakland Park; BSO deputy crashes en route to scene
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after, authorities said, a woman’s body was found on the side of Interstate 95 in Oakland Park, shutting down the highway for hours. Early Thursday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at...
WSVN-TV
Police release video of suspect stealing merchandise at Burlington store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a thief who stole merchandise from a Burlington store. Newly released footage showed the suspect on Friday entering the store, located at 3895 W. 20th Ave. When the suspect made his way inside, he...
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
WSVN-TV
Crash shuts down Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash has led troopers to shut down all lanes on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near Interstate 75, just before 5 p.m., Friday.
