Tripp County, SD

mitchellnow.com

Burke man identified as fatality in Monday morning crash south of Witten

A Burke man has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Witten. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Kenworth W900 cement truck was southbound on South Dakota Highway 53 at around 10:15 AM when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and rolled.
BURKE, SD
KELOLAND TV

TRIPP COUNTY, SD

