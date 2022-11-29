Read full article on original website
Related
mitchellnow.com
Burke man identified as fatality in Monday morning crash south of Witten
A Burke man has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Witten. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Kenworth W900 cement truck was southbound on South Dakota Highway 53 at around 10:15 AM when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
1 killed in Tripp County single-vehicle crash
TRIPP COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man died in a one-vehicle crash south of Witten Monday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth W900 cement truck was southbound on South Dakota Highway 53 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and...
Comments / 0