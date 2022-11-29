(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is touting the city's recent growth, and says his goal is to make that growth sustainable for years to come. "We've had continued growth and success. The community is continuing to grow. We are economically, we have a good economic balance in the community. We have education, medicine, manufacturing. We have great partners throughout the community in the businesses that continue to make it grow," said Mahoney.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO