AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
kfgo.com
Gas falls under $3 per gallon in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – For the first time in several months, gas prices in the Fargo-Moorhead area have dropped below $3.00 per gallon. On Friday, at least one Fargo retailer was selling regular unleaded for $2.95 per gallon. AAA says one year ago, the average price per gallon in North...
kfgo.com
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
Police: Woman found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside Moorhead home
An active homicide investigation is ongoing in Moorhead after a woman was found dead with "traumatic injuries" inside her home Thursday night. At about 11 p.m., police were called to a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South after the woman was found by members of her family. An investigation shows no sign of forced entry inside the house.
trfradio.com
West Fargo Man Charged with Threatening to Murder a United States Official
A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder a United States official. According to The Minnesota State’s Attorney’s Office, Robert Philip Ivers, 69, left a profanity-laced voicemail on his probation officer’s telephone September 1st, 2020. Officials say this constituted a violation of his supervised release.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney touts growth while saying $70M is needed to invest in core neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is touting the city's recent growth, and says his goal is to make that growth sustainable for years to come. "We've had continued growth and success. The community is continuing to grow. We are economically, we have a good economic balance in the community. We have education, medicine, manufacturing. We have great partners throughout the community in the businesses that continue to make it grow," said Mahoney.
valleynewslive.com
Authorities, school leaders investigate bomb threat at Waubun School
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Waubun School bomb threat launched an investigation Thursday morning. Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders made them aware of the threat around 10 a.m. They say they were preparing to evacuate the school, and even made a call to Fargo to get a bomb dog.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Featured: Solid Waste Department
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Solid Waste Department Recycling Coordinator Jen Pickett spoke with WDAY Radio about their private and commercial solid waste pickup services, where the materials end up, and how they are powering homes in Fargo. Garbage, Landfill, and Recycling. One of the primary purposes of Fargo's Solid Waste...
KELOLAND TV
Fargo police searching for missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. 23-year-old Salacia Jewett last contacted family and friends from a hotel on November 19th. Police believe she may be driving a black BMW. Jewett is 5’6 and 120 pounds...
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
valleynewslive.com
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
wdayradionow.com
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
Former Apollo Teacher Charged With “Corrupting A Minor”
A former Apollo High School Director of Bands and current Director of Bands at Fargo South High School, in Fargo, North Dakota was arrested Saturday in Fargo and charged in Cass County with "corrupting a minor" and "possession of certain prohibited materials" Sebastian Michael Tackling is facing 2 class C...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police, BCA block off home near Village Green Golf Course
(Moorhead, MN) -- Very few details are known after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they first responded to a disturbance at the home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south around midnight.
kfgo.com
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
valleynewslive.com
Police say threat of school violence found at WF High School deemed not credible
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A threat found on a locker room wall at West Fargo High School has been deemed not credible. West Fargo Police say a School Resource Officer quickly responded on the evening of November 30; and after a thorough investigation, found no credible threat.
valleynewslive.com
Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County
WINGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was injured after officials say he parked too close to the tracks and got hit by a train. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash near Highway 59 and 460th Avenue SE just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. Deputies say a freightliner box truck was hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Employee for City of Moorhead accused of embezzling public funds
(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead City officials are commenting after a city employee was accused of embezzling public funds. The employee involved in the alleged scheme is identified as Lindsey Sorenson. Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahl told WDAY News First city officials took "corrective action" once the issue was discovered, and said authorities were contacted.
kfgo.com
City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to dangerous Fargo house that was on demolition block
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30, has been given a reprieve. The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street N, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity. Taxes had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.
