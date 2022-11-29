ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Soccer powerhouses Belgium and Germany made early exits at the World Cup on Thursday, which many considered a wild day in group play. Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics. The four-time champions...
ABC Action News

VP Harris, France's Macron view image of galaxies merging together

NASA's Webb Space Telescope captured two galaxies merging together nearly 500 million light-years from Earth. The bright cores of the galaxies II ZW 96 are connected by bright tendrils of star-forming regions, NASA said. The spiral arms of the lower galaxy have been twisted out by gravity. The images were...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...

Comments / 0

Community Policy