Decapitated Body Found In North Philly Home: Report

300 block of Magee Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a decapitated woman's body was recovered in a north Philadelphia home, according to a report by CBS News.

Authorities were called to a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the outlet wrote.

Sources told CBS News the scene was "horrific" and said the woman was headless when found, according to the report.

Philadelphia police told Daily Voice only that an incident did occur but did not release further information.

