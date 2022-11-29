ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Donations matched to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital through Friday

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk9fY_0jRXQif800

INDIANAPOLIS — On this Giving Tuesday you can support young patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

If you donate money directly to the hospital, Lucas Oil will match every donation up to $20,000 raised.

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke visited some of the pediatric patients on Tuesday. He read books, signed autographs and gave out goodie bags.

Those interested can donate online directly to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital through their website. Donations are accepted through Dec. 2.

People

Ind. Community Starts 'Where's Waylon?' Project to Help Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 600 Days

After moving into the Humane Society for Hamilton County in April 2021, Waylon the rescue dog is ready to find his forever home Waylon has been waiting for a home for over 600 days, but he is hoping that will change soon. The rescue dog with "a zest for life" and patience for "ridiculous costumes" first arrived at Indiana's Humane Society for Hamilton County (HSHC) in April 2021. He was surrendered by his previous owners, who could no longer care for him. Since then, Waylon has been...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies in Indianapolis To Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas why not adopt a puppy from your local animal shelter? Not only will this make your family’s holiday season ten times better, but you’ll be saving a life and giving an adorable pup the loving home they deserve. There are tons of adorable puppies in Indianapolis that are ready for their forever families this Christmas!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School graduate returns as soloist for Indiana Wind Symphony

After graduating from Carmel High School in 2011, Jessamyn Anderson began performing with the Indiana Wind Symphony. The soprano soloist will appear with the IWS Dec. 11 for two performances at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The matinee performance at 2 p.m. will include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The 7 p.m. performance’s theme is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
CARMEL, IN
WRTV

