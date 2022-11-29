ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again

Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...

