A child has died after contracting invasive strep A, Public Health Wales said.The pupil attended Victoria Primary School in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, in the Vale of Glamorgan, the health authority said.It follows the death of a six-year-old child following an outbreak of the bacterial infection at a school in Surrey last week. Three more cases were then reported at a nearby school this week. The latest death was confirmed by Public Health Wales’ communicable disease control consultant Dr Ardiana Gjini on Thursday.Most people who come into contact with the bacteria remain well and symptom-free or develop...

21 HOURS AGO