BBC

RSV: Children's clinic extends hours to cut hospital admissions

A clinic which treats children and babies with respiratory issues has extended its hours to try and ease pressure on hospital admissions. York's Children's Ambulatory Treatment (CAT) Hub will now open five days a week, up from two. The principal cause for child hospital stays is winter bug Respiratory Syncytial...
EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’

America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
ALABAMA STATE
MedicineNet.com

Is It COVID, Flu, or RSV?

Coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza (flu) cause viral respiratory infections. Anyone can contract COVID-19, flu, or RSV, but infants, older people, and people with compromised immune systems are most vulnerable. They all have similar symptoms, which makes the diagnosis of these infections challenging. If your initial symptoms include...
docwirenews.com

Referral Uptake Rates High in Patients With Poorly Controlled Asthma

Pharmacist-initiated general practitioner referrals for patients with poorly controlled asthma led to high rates of referral uptake, with approximately half of patients reporting changes to their asthma therapy upon referral. Sarah Serhal, a PhD candidate at the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, and colleagues conducted the study to assess the...
MedicalXpress

RSV cases surging earlier than in previous years

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are usually at their worst during the winter months. This year, however, has seen a marked increase of cases in the summer, leading to overcrowding in hospitals throughout the United States. Medical experts have provided several explanations for the increase, including prevention methods that...
ajmc.com

Predictors of Severe COVID-19 Infection, Mortality in Patients With MM, AL Identified

Their findings, say the researchers, offer useful insights into the outcomes and risks of severe disease and mortality in patients who have multiple myeloma (MM) or amyloidosis (AL) with underlying monoclonal gammopathy who contract COVID-19. Although the incidence of COVID-19 among patients with multiple myeloma (MM) and amyloidosis (AL) is...
The Independent

Second primary school pupil dies from Strep A bacterial infection

A child has died after contracting invasive strep A, Public Health Wales said.The pupil attended Victoria Primary School in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, in the Vale of Glamorgan, the health authority said.It follows the death of a six-year-old child following an outbreak of the bacterial infection at a school in Surrey last week. Three more cases were then reported at a nearby school this week. The latest death was confirmed by Public Health Wales’ communicable disease control consultant Dr Ardiana Gjini on Thursday.Most people who come into contact with the bacteria remain well and symptom-free or develop...
