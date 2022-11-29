Read full article on original website
Pediatrician explains when children with RSV need to be taken to the hospital
An early surge of respiratory syncytial virus is putting young children across the country at risk. Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez explains what symptoms require medical attention.
BBC
RSV: Children's clinic extends hours to cut hospital admissions
A clinic which treats children and babies with respiratory issues has extended its hours to try and ease pressure on hospital admissions. York's Children's Ambulatory Treatment (CAT) Hub will now open five days a week, up from two. The principal cause for child hospital stays is winter bug Respiratory Syncytial...
EverydayHealth.com
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate
Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
Here’s the main differences between COVID, RSV, a cold and the flu as cases rise
Though flu cases in Massachusetts rank the state’s estimated severity of the illness as “low,” according to the CDC, the state is seeing an early uptick this season in cases, along with “soaring” RSV infections among children and ever-present COVID rates, according to a Massachusetts pediatrician, Boston 25 reported.
New York Post
US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’
America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
MedicineNet.com
Is It COVID, Flu, or RSV?
Coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza (flu) cause viral respiratory infections. Anyone can contract COVID-19, flu, or RSV, but infants, older people, and people with compromised immune systems are most vulnerable. They all have similar symptoms, which makes the diagnosis of these infections challenging. If your initial symptoms include...
What To Do If Your Child Gets RSV, According To A Pediatrician
RSV is a common childhood illness currently circulating the population of young children in the U.S. Here's what one pediatrician recommends you can do.
docwirenews.com
Referral Uptake Rates High in Patients With Poorly Controlled Asthma
Pharmacist-initiated general practitioner referrals for patients with poorly controlled asthma led to high rates of referral uptake, with approximately half of patients reporting changes to their asthma therapy upon referral. Sarah Serhal, a PhD candidate at the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, and colleagues conducted the study to assess the...
MedicalXpress
RSV cases surging earlier than in previous years
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are usually at their worst during the winter months. This year, however, has seen a marked increase of cases in the summer, leading to overcrowding in hospitals throughout the United States. Medical experts have provided several explanations for the increase, including prevention methods that...
ajmc.com
Predictors of Severe COVID-19 Infection, Mortality in Patients With MM, AL Identified
Their findings, say the researchers, offer useful insights into the outcomes and risks of severe disease and mortality in patients who have multiple myeloma (MM) or amyloidosis (AL) with underlying monoclonal gammopathy who contract COVID-19. Although the incidence of COVID-19 among patients with multiple myeloma (MM) and amyloidosis (AL) is...
