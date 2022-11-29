ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Nitty Gritty will not reopen before Dec. 13 after fire

By Kyle Jones
MADISON, Wis. — Patrons hoping to go to the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison will have to wait a few more weeks.

The restaurant, which was damaged in a fire earlier this month, will not reopen until Dec. 13 at the earliest. No one was hurt in the fire; the Madison Fire Department has not said what may have caused it.

“We were lucky that the damage from the fire was minor, but we still need a bit more time to complete the repairs,” restaurant management said in a Facebook post. “We are working to reopen as quickly as possible.”

A go-to destination for those celebrating another year of life, management said the downtown location will honor those whose birthday happens before the restaurant reopens.

The Middleton and Sun Prairie locations are open as usual.

