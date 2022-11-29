ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrackville, WV

Barrackville, West Virginia, Christmas in Our Town set for this weekend; MCPARC begins Christmas tree program

By John Mark Shaver FAIRMONT NEWS EDITOR
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Community calendar

• The Women’s Association of the First Presbyterian Church in Kingwood will hold a Christmas bazaar 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church social room at 104 E. High St., Kingwood. Baked goods, handmade gifts, craft items, dish cloths and Christmas items will be available.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium

TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
HOPEMONT, WV
WVNews

Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Commissioner wants to finish hashing out EMS ordinance in 2 weeks

KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morgantown council gets library update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Checkouts rebounded this past year for the Morgantown Public Library System. Director Sarah Palfrey gave the good news to the Morgantown City Council at its most recent committee of the whole meeting as part of an annual report on the library.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Meeting set to inform veterans of benefits

CLARKSBURG — On Dec. 15, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a PACT Act Informational Town Hall to inform North Central West Virginia veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

CEOS hold membership recruitment day

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Rowlesburg native to give student commencement address at Allegany College

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Rowlesburg native is one of two Allegany College of Maryland graduates who will provide student commencement addresses at the college’s Dec. 16 fall graduation ceremonies. Kelly Shiflett of Swanton, Md., and Grace Yeboah of Dumfries, Va., will provide the addresses. Both earned their degrees...
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston Solid Waste Authority receives recycling grant

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has approved $101,100 in grant funding for 14 applicants through its Covered Electronic Devices (CED) recycling grant program. The Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $7,500 to fund contractor fees and advertising to hold its annual electronics collection recycling event.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy