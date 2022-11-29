Barrackville, West Virginia, Christmas in Our Town set for this weekend; MCPARC begins Christmas tree program

Read full article on original website
WVNews
24-hour warming shelter opens for winter in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As the chill of winter sets in, several organizations and individuals have come together to manage and operate a cold weather shelter. The Monongalia County warming shelter opened for the season Thursday at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown. It will be open...
WVNews
Lost Creek (West Virginia) Elementary students fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Lost Creek Elementary School filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child Friday morning. Different grade levels were rotated throughout the morning so that older students could help younger students fill the boxes.
WVNews
Groups say West Virginia PSC should not order Mon Power to buy Pleasants plant
West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer.
WVNews
Lost Creek Elementary students work to fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
Students at Lost Creek Elementary filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child Friday morning. Packing boxes with gifts has been a tradition for almost a decade in Lost Creek and the students and staff love doing it each year.
WVNews
University Town Centre traffic signal project still alive, progressing
MORGANTOWN — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswalks and two stoplights isn’t forgotten. Granville Mayor Patty Lewis updated the Monongalia County Commission, one of several partners in the project, at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Community calendar
• The Women’s Association of the First Presbyterian Church in Kingwood will hold a Christmas bazaar 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church social room at 104 E. High St., Kingwood. Baked goods, handmade gifts, craft items, dish cloths and Christmas items will be available.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council still seeking permanent city manager
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council is expected to meet in the coming days to determine who will lead city staff after the interim city manager returns to his position as police chief later this month. The council has yet to find a permanent replacement for the position, according to the mayor.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss attendance policy change, recognize FFA champions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will hold a regular session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, at which time members will consider bringing back an older policy intended to incentivize students to focus on attendance. Policy 4103.3.5 would make students take semester exams with...
WVNews
U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld: 'Shady contractor' from Harrison County, West Virginia, gets 10 years in prison
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Salem contractor will face 10 years in federal prison — where there’s no parole and only 54 days a year of good-behavior credit — for defrauding over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars. That’s according to...
WVNews
Georgia Jones Frye, mother and grandmother to many, dies at 104
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Georgia Jones Frye, 104, of the East View community of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, December 2. She was born June 3, 1918, in Salem, a daughter of the late David L. Jones, Sr. and Olive U. Carder Jones.
WVNews
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
WVNews
Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium
TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WVNews
Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
WVNews
Commissioner wants to finish hashing out EMS ordinance in 2 weeks
KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
WVNews
Morgantown council gets library update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Checkouts rebounded this past year for the Morgantown Public Library System. Director Sarah Palfrey gave the good news to the Morgantown City Council at its most recent committee of the whole meeting as part of an annual report on the library.
WVNews
Meeting set to inform veterans of benefits
CLARKSBURG — On Dec. 15, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a PACT Act Informational Town Hall to inform North Central West Virginia veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
WVNews
CEOS hold membership recruitment day
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
WVNews
Stitches and Sawdust helps crafters finish quilts
MASONTOWN — Bonnie White named her business Stitches and Sawdust because she finishes quilts and her husband does woodworking. She has been finishing quilts for customers for seven and a half years.
WVNews
Rowlesburg native to give student commencement address at Allegany College
CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Rowlesburg native is one of two Allegany College of Maryland graduates who will provide student commencement addresses at the college’s Dec. 16 fall graduation ceremonies. Kelly Shiflett of Swanton, Md., and Grace Yeboah of Dumfries, Va., will provide the addresses. Both earned their degrees...
WVNews
Preston Solid Waste Authority receives recycling grant
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has approved $101,100 in grant funding for 14 applicants through its Covered Electronic Devices (CED) recycling grant program. The Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $7,500 to fund contractor fees and advertising to hold its annual electronics collection recycling event.
