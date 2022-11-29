Barrackville, West Virginia, Christmas in Our Town set for this weekend; MCPARC begins Christmas tree program

KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO