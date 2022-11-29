ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christie Brinkley’s daughter loves borrowing mom’s clothes: ‘Both of us are pretty classic’

 3 days ago

Thanks mom!

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Sailor Brinkley-Cook said when she’s in need of a new outfit or article of clothing all she has to do is check out her mom’s ( Christie Brinkley ) wardrobe. She even said some of her favorite current pieces are items she swiped from mom.

“Both of us are pretty classic,” Brinkley-Cook said. “We love a white t-shirt. We love a good pair of jeans. We love a trench coat, good sweater, a good pair of white sneakers, black boots.”

Before settling into her current looks, Brinkley-Cook told the publication she would go for more of an “edgy” vibe. She said she finally realized that just wasn’t her.

“Sometimes I’ll ask to borrow something, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cute,’ and she’ll tell me, ‘Okay, but you have to give it back.’ And then she forgets!” Brinkley-Cook said. Then when she rocks the clothes again her mom realizes they look a bit familiar.

“She’ll remind me it’s hers, and I just tell her she never asked for it back,” she said, adding she knows her mom can’t really be too upset with her because she’s her kid.

Brinkley-Cook also said her former super model mother has given her words of wisdom as she’s entered the same world. Her mom told her she had to work hard to open her own doors in modeling.

“I really did,” she said. “Every room that I walked into, I tried to be the most gracious. I tried to be the most kind. I really got to know everyone on set.”

Along with modeling, Sailor Brinkley-Cook is currently the creative director of Sacred + Divine .

