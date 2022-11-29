ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 10

Drill professor
2d ago

Of course most Arizonans support the copper mines. The industry has been intertwined with the state economy since it’s founding. It’s usually the activist transplants from elsewhere who fight it even though all the green energy crap is dependent upon copper and other mined minerals.

Reply
3
Related
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Foes Line Up Against Ducey’s Container Wall

The state of Arizona is transporting shipping containers to the U.S.-Mexico border for the purpose of filling gaps in the border wall. Governor Doug Ducey claims the U. S. government has been slow to implement its plans to fill the gaps, so in order to protect the citizens of Arizona he is stepping in with a temporary solution. The Governor has been pushing the project, most likely in violation of federal law and despite warnings from the Coronado National Forest and the Bureau of Reclamation.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Ducey allocates $14M to expand career training programs

Governor Doug Ducey today announced an investment of nearly $14 million to support career training and development programs for Arizona high school students and underserved communities. “Arizona is a land of limitless opportunity,” said Governor Ducey. “We are a state where anyone can get a good education and find a...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s other winners to be inaugurated Jan. 5

PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Flu cases 'rapidly increasing' in Arizona

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Influenza activity is rapidly increasing in Arizona and cases of confirmed illnesses appear to be significantly higher than they were at this same time in previous years. The Maricopa County Public Health Department's website currently lists the flu as being "widespread" after reporting more than...
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: December 2022 Median Rent Falls 0.6% from last month

TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 -- Currently, the overall median rent in the city of Tucson stands at $1,246, after falling 0.6% last month. Prices remain up 6.8% year-over-year. Tucson Rental Stats. Tucson rents are down 0.6% month-over-month and up 6.8% year-over-year. The median rent in Tucson fell by 0.6%...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson

A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy