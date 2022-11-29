ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosbyton, TX

KCBD

Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Stockyards closing after 54 years of history

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sale barn that first opened in 1968 is known as the Lubbock Stockyards. After 50 years of history, owner Tony Mann will lock the doors for the last time. “It’s been a good life you know, and I’m not wanting to quit but I’m getting...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One Class at a Time: Kolista Garcia at Coronado High

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado High School teacher and coach Kolista Garcia is the third 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s One Class at a Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler. When Coach Garcia found out she would receive this month’s award, she was a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Victim pulled through window, rescued from East Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being pulled from an East Lubbock house fire on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home near East 7th and Walnut around 2 p.m. Firefighters found one person inside the home, who they were able...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: 64th annual Carol of Lights happening tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Carol of Lights will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Carillon Concert followed by the torch light processional. Find parking information, city street closures and more here. For more information, visit www.100.ttu.edu/caroloflights. Supreme Court to hear student debt relief case. The U.S. Supreme...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Academy to donate $2,500 shopping spree 10-year-old at Boys and Girls Ranch

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Layne Layton, 10, visited Academy’s West Lubbock store to ask for help donating coats and winter gear to those less fortunate. Academy will not only donate $2,500 worth of jackets to support the cause but will also surprise Layne with a personal $500 holiday shopping spree to thank her for her generosity.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3500 block of Idalou Road near East Loop 289 for a motorcycle crash. LPD received the call at 4:36 p.m. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound and crashed into an unknown object, leaving the roadway. The motorcyclist...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd. The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Covenant Health to host community job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warmer temperatures for the start of December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a very cold day yesterday, temperatures begin to rebound through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 70s by Friday. Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will begin to warm up a bit more this afternoon into the mid-50s. Expect more sunshine today than yesterday and a bit more of a breeze from the south around 15 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock celebrates Christmas season with holiday events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock, Texas Tech and local organizations are celebrating the Christmas season throughout the month of December with holiday events galore!. Friday, Dec. 2. Texas Tech Carol of Lights and Centennial Celebration - The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official...
LUBBOCK, TX

