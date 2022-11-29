Read full article on original website
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
Utilities moved as Lubbock County secures land for widening of Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock County is in negotiations to obtain more parcels of land needed to widen the first phase of Woodrow Road, crews have started moving utilities as acquisitions are made starting at Highway 87 moving west toward Indiana Avenue. “They’re moving forward,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Terence...
Lubbock Stockyards closing after 54 years of history
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sale barn that first opened in 1968 is known as the Lubbock Stockyards. After 50 years of history, owner Tony Mann will lock the doors for the last time. “It’s been a good life you know, and I’m not wanting to quit but I’m getting...
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
LHUCA marks 25 years of celebrating the arts, revitalizing downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is turning 25 years old. It began as the Lubbock Regional Arts Center and became an important catalyst for establishing an arts and entertainment district in the downtown area of Lubbock. “We began as a part of a...
CBD American Shaman of Lubbock store burglarized twice, 90 minutes apart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of CBD American Shaman of Lubbock at 82nd and Indiana is hoping the community can help identify the person who broke into their shop early Thursday morning. This is the second burglary in the past three years. The surveillance cameras show a person wearing...
One Class at a Time: Kolista Garcia at Coronado High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado High School teacher and coach Kolista Garcia is the third 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s One Class at a Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler. When Coach Garcia found out she would receive this month’s award, she was a...
Victim pulled through window, rescued from East Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being pulled from an East Lubbock house fire on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home near East 7th and Walnut around 2 p.m. Firefighters found one person inside the home, who they were able...
Friday morning top stories: 64th annual Carol of Lights happening tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Carol of Lights will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Carillon Concert followed by the torch light processional. Find parking information, city street closures and more here. For more information, visit www.100.ttu.edu/caroloflights. Supreme Court to hear student debt relief case. The U.S. Supreme...
Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Academy to donate $2,500 shopping spree 10-year-old at Boys and Girls Ranch
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Layne Layton, 10, visited Academy’s West Lubbock store to ask for help donating coats and winter gear to those less fortunate. Academy will not only donate $2,500 worth of jackets to support the cause but will also surprise Layne with a personal $500 holiday shopping spree to thank her for her generosity.
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3500 block of Idalou Road near East Loop 289 for a motorcycle crash. LPD received the call at 4:36 p.m. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound and crashed into an unknown object, leaving the roadway. The motorcyclist...
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd. The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.
Covenant Health to host community job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
Warmer temperatures for the start of December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a very cold day yesterday, temperatures begin to rebound through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 70s by Friday. Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will begin to warm up a bit more this afternoon into the mid-50s. Expect more sunshine today than yesterday and a bit more of a breeze from the south around 15 mph.
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene. Uvalde CISD sued for...
Lubbock celebrates Christmas season with holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock, Texas Tech and local organizations are celebrating the Christmas season throughout the month of December with holiday events galore!. Friday, Dec. 2. Texas Tech Carol of Lights and Centennial Celebration - The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official...
