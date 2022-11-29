ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
In Style

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title

After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
epicstream.com

Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
The List

A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red

Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
Glamour

