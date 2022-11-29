Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
In Style
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title
After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Jane Goodall Reveals Prince Harry Desperately Wanted To Raise Archie ‘Barefoot With African Children’
Meghan Markle might be happy to be back in her home state of California, but it sounds like Prince Harry had his heart set on a different location. Celebrated primatologist Jane Goodall made a shocking confession about the Duke of Sussex and the secret immigration plan he made before his publicized exit from royal life.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Video Showing Prince Louis May Have Gotten His ‘Rebellious’ Side From Another Royal (Not Prince Harry)
An unearthed video now making the rounds on TikTok shows that Prince Louis may have gotten his "rebellious" trait from another royal, not his Uncle Harry.
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton Became Irritated With Meghan Markle? Princess of Wales Took the Time to Learn the Royal Ropes Unlike Her Sister-In-Law
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle couldn't be more different from one another, not only in terms of their personalities and traits but also when it comes to their mindsets as members of the royal family. In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, royal author Tom...
Meghan Markle wears regal emerald 'Queen' necklace representing ‘passion' and 'honesty’
Duchess Meghan appeared in a photo with her latest podcast guest, American poet Amanda Gorman, wearing a necklace with a special meaning
Commentator Says Jewelry Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Compared to What She Gave Meghan Proves Duchess Never Made It to the ‘Royal Bling Ring’
Here's what a royal expert has noticed about the jewelry Queen Elizabeth II gave the Princess of Wales and how that compares the pieces she gifted the Duchess of Sussex.
Kate Middleton Will Reportedly Appear On Meghan Markle’s Podcast—We’re Truly Shocked!
File this under: things we weren’t expecting! Meghan Markle could potentially welcome her most unexpected guest for her Spotify podcast yet, as it’s being reported that the Princess of Wales could soon make an appearance! Wow! Meghan Markle se...
Prince Harry's 'Desperation' During Meghan Markle Crisis Visible in Video
Harry and Meghan had a major public appearance on the night after she first told him she felt suicidal during a media backlash.
Meghan Markle 'Racist' Tweet Lands Prince Harry Author in Hot Water
Royal commentator Angela Levin has come under fire online after she tweeted, "look how white Meghan's skin colour looks."
Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage For Attempting To Do A British Accent On Podcast: 'Pathetic Really'
When Meghan Markle was speaking to Jameela Jamil on her "Archetypes" podcast, she seemed to attempt to use a use a British accent. "You alright babe? Hello?" the actress asked, to which Meghan replied, "Ello." Article continues below advertisement. But people were less than pleased with her antics. One person...
epicstream.com
Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
Samantha Markle Addresses The Suggestion Meghan Markle Didn’t Have a Family: ‘Some People Have Cinderella Complexes’
Samantha Markle spoke to Patricia Demetriou, also known as PDina, about her life and her relationship with Meghan Markle. Here's what she had to say.
Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award
The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Getting Heat From Spotify Over Prince Harry's Absence
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has found success with her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes." The first several episodes raked in a good number of listeners. The success of "Archetypes" has led to Meghan finding herself nominated for a People's Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast of 2022 (via Newsweek). The...
A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red
Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Spoiled Brats’ Who Get Paid to ‘Do Nothing’ Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to receive a prestigious award for speaking out against alleged racism within the royal family. One expert says Harry and Meghan get millions for "doing nothing."
Meghan Markle podcast guest implies duchess didn’t actually interview her
Meghan Markle’s controversial “Archetypes” podcast is scaling the top of the charts — but is she really speaking to guests she has on air?. One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview. Allison...
Glamour
New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 5