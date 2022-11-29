ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Water main breaks continue to plague Albany residents

A series of water main breaks in Albany is flooding some roads, and left some residents without any water. Commissioner Joe Coffey says this is the season where water main breaks are becoming more prevalent as the weather changes. Three water main breaks flooded downtown streets Wednesday morning. Repair crews...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY
columbiapaper.com

Surface economy: pavement vs. gravel roads

GHENT—The radio commentator Paul Harvey famously wrote: “What’s mainly wrong with society today is that too many Dirt Roads have been paved. There’s not a problem in America today—crime, sex, education, divorce, delinquency—that wouldn’t be remedied if we just had more Dirt Roads, because Dirt Roads give character.”
GHENT, NY
metro-magazine.com

Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound

Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Officials warn of aggressive otter at Six Mile Waterworks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging caution for visitors of Six Mile Waterworks Park after an aggressive otter was spotted near Rensselaer Lake Tuesday. After reviewing surveillance video of the animal, DEC officials believe the otter is likely rabid. The Albany Water Department posted on Facebook Wednesday, warning visitors to the park of an […]
ALBANY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen

In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs

One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city’s police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

