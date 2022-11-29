Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an upcoming emergency no parking restrictions advisory. Vehicles in violation of the following are subject to ticketing or could be towed.
WNYT
Water main breaks continue to plague Albany residents
A series of water main breaks in Albany is flooding some roads, and left some residents without any water. Commissioner Joe Coffey says this is the season where water main breaks are becoming more prevalent as the weather changes. Three water main breaks flooded downtown streets Wednesday morning. Repair crews...
Road closures for the Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk
The Victorian Streetwalk is set to take place in downtown Saratoga Springs starting 6 p.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. on Sunday. This is the Streetwalk's 36th year.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
columbiapaper.com
Surface economy: pavement vs. gravel roads
GHENT—The radio commentator Paul Harvey famously wrote: “What’s mainly wrong with society today is that too many Dirt Roads have been paved. There’s not a problem in America today—crime, sex, education, divorce, delinquency—that wouldn’t be remedied if we just had more Dirt Roads, because Dirt Roads give character.”
Multiple main water breaks in Albany
Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street.
metro-magazine.com
Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound
Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Officials warn of aggressive otter at Six Mile Waterworks
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging caution for visitors of Six Mile Waterworks Park after an aggressive otter was spotted near Rensselaer Lake Tuesday. After reviewing surveillance video of the animal, DEC officials believe the otter is likely rabid. The Albany Water Department posted on Facebook Wednesday, warning visitors to the park of an […]
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen
In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
Fatal train accident in Rotterdam
A fatal train accident took place on Friday, November 25 in Rotterdam. Adolph Cammilletti, 27, of Rotterdam, was killed.
wamc.org
Construct acquires Windflower Inn property in Great Barrington to create new workforce housing units in strained market
Construct Executive Director Jane Ralph says the 13-suite property was acquired for $1.4 million, and says it will fill a yawning gap in housing availability for those trying to work and live in the Southern Berkshires. “Homeownership for middle income folks is largely out of range," Ralph told WAMC. "Affordable...
Troy Now initiative continues downtown
The City of Troy is moving forward with its Troy Now initiative, using American Rescue Plan Act funds to revitalize parts of the city. One of those projects is the demolition of the Taylor Apartments.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
WRGB
Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs
One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city’s police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
Johnstown bar, “Cheers” looking for new owner
If you've ever wanted to own your own bar, now's your chance! A quaint local bar, Cheers in Johnstown, is for sale.
