Effective: 2022-12-02 20:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO