Effective: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, gusty winds, blowing snow and rapidly falling temperatures expected. Although snow accumulations will only range from 1 to 3 inches, strong northwest winds gusting to 40 to 55 mph, strongest along the lakeshore to the east of Munising, will create blowing snow. Temperatures rapidly falling from the 30s overnight into the lower 20s Saturday morning could lead to flash freezing of water and slush on roadways. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause a few power outages.

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO