Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, gusty winds, blowing snow and rapidly falling temperatures expected. Although snow accumulations will only range from 1 to 3 inches, strong northwest winds gusting to 40 to 55 mph, strongest along the lakeshore to the east of Munising, will create blowing snow. Temperatures rapidly falling from the 30s overnight into the lower 20s Saturday morning could lead to flash freezing of water and slush on roadways. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause a few power outages.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
