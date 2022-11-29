Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front, and Northern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
