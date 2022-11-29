Effective: 2022-12-03 19:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 21:20:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 700 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO LATE MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Saturday evening to late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River West 15.0 11.3 Fri 5 pm CST 14.6 16.2 12.9

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO