Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Houghton; Keweenaw; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, gusty winds, blowing snow, and rapidly falling temperatures expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with lower amounts of a coating to 3 inches at lower elevations and at locations well inland from Lake Superior to the east of Marenisco and south of Paulding. Northwest winds gusting to as high as around 45 mph will create blowing snow. Temperatures rapidly falling below freezing while snow is falling could lead to flash freeze conditions on roadways. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause a few power outages.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
