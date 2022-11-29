Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Hoboken launch ParkMobile pilot program
To make parking easier for residents of Hoboken this upcoming Holiday season, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced today the launch of a new pilot program allowing residents and visitors to reserve a parking space in select municipal garages. According to the mayor’s press release, the new feature will allow ParkMobile users...
Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays
In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
jerseydigs.com
Plans Revealed for Columbus & Barrow Residences in Jersey City
A prominent intersection in Downtown Jersey City could soon be home to a renovated building that adds townhomes, apartments, and a new storefront to the streetscape as plans to revitalize a vacant structure recently took a step forward. During their November 14 meeting, Jersey City’s Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously...
Safe streets advocates feel sidelined by limited public inclusion in Boulevard East redesign
An approximately $20 million plan intended to enhance safety on Boulevard East is approaching its final design stages, but includes elements that some advocates fear will only reduce safety on the busy road and do little to protect bicyclists. The project design, presented at a virtual public meeting Wednesday night,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne to offer free, four-hour holiday parking in utility lots from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2
The City of Bayonne will offer free, four-hour holiday parking in utility lots from December 1st through January 2nd, 2023, Mayor Jimmy Davis announced. “The purpose of the four-hour free parking program in the lots is to encourage people to shop and dine in Bayonne during the holiday season,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
Hoboken receives top score for climate action from CDP
The City of Hoboken was recently announced as the only City in New Jersey and one of only 121 municipalities worldwide to receive a top score on climate action from the environmental impact non-profit, CDP. Hoboken’s distinction was achieved by only 12 percent of the 1,002 participating cities and counties....
$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City
A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
roi-nj.com
Accurate launches leasing for Citizen Bayonne
Accurate on Tuesday said it is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s 34th...
Japanese eatery with revolving sushi bar opens new N.J. location
Kura Sushi, a Japanese restaurant popular for its revolving sushi bar, opened its second New Jersey location. The Japanese-based chain opened in Jersey City’s Newport Tower at 525 Washington Blvd. on Nov. 27. Kura Sushi features an extensive revolving sushi bar and an assortment of Japanese dishes, such as...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
N.J.’s hottest new sushi restaurant is hand roll heaven | Review
New York City imports have always thrown me into a purgatory-like state of ambivalence, where hope and excitement clashes with curiosity and doubt. Every time a restaurant crosses state lines, I question why a NYC restaurant is setting up shop in New Jersey. Maybe it’s my inherent Garden State skepticism, but I always wonder: “why here?”
Holiday celebrations, ballroom dancing, and more in Hudson County
The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library has always been a part of Jersey City’s Kwanzaa celebration, and that tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Miller Branch. The celebration will feature visual arts educator Mansa K. Mussa, who...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
jcitytimes.com
Coding Bootcamp “Campus” Opening in Jersey City
Tech Elevator, a company that offers in-person and online computer technology courses, will be opening a downtown Jersey City “campus” in January 2023 where students taking its coding bootcamps can work on group assignments and meet with the company’s career counselors. No instructors will be at the...
3 Jersey City students named winners of PATH’s 33rd annual holiday poster contest (PHOTOS)
Creative students and their families gathered in person for the first time in three years Thursday morning for the unveiling of the winners of PATH’s 33rd annual holiday poster contest. Three Jersey City public school students took home prizes for their creative designs at the ceremony at the Journal...
jerseydigs.com
Luxurious, Spacious and Professionally Redesigned 6 Bedroom Tudor Home Listed in Franklin Lakes
This listing is brought to you by Angela McCaffrey and Caitlin DiRuggiero of The CityWest Property Group at Compass. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. This gut-renovated Tudor-style residence is just 20 miles outside of NYC and offers a rare opportunity to secure a one-of-a-kind home with extensive upgrades throughout that offer a luxurious living experience.
baristanet.com
After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark
Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
Bayonne ordinance would ensure residents have hot water 24 hours a day
Bayonne has moved to ensure hot water is available to residents throughout the day. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter, under the section Hot Water Supply in Residences and Rooming Houses, the ordinance would change the subsection Minimum Temperature.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds
Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
