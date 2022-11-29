ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again

Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
Royal news – live: William and Kate announce Earthshot Prize winners as trip overshadowed by palace racism row

The Prince and Princess of Wales awarded the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards at a ceremony in Boston amid a three-day trip to the US.Prince William awarded the £1m prize to five innovators tackling the climate crisis.Earlier, William met US president Joe Biden before touring the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy as the Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge on Friday.Meanwhile, sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the trailer for their new...

